Seahawks vs. Cardinals: NFL TV coverage map and commentators

The Seattle Seahawks return home for a Divisional Matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, who’ve not lost a regular season road game since November 2020.

Chris Myers and Robert Smith (with sideline report Jen Hale) have the call for FOX. This team did the Seahawks’ loss to the Atlanta Falcons and the win over the Detroit Lions, and I suspect we’re gonna have this crew quite a bit throughout the season. After three hours of Matt Millen’s inanity, I’ll listen to just about anyone else and feel like I’ve experienced a broadcasting upgrade.

As always, 506 Sports is responsible for the color-coded broadcast coverage maps that tell you which regions are getting which games. Seahawks-Cards is on FOX, which is the singleheader network today. If you’re in the light blue, you can watch the game on your local FOX affiliate. This applies to most of Montana, Idaho, and Oregon, plus all of Washington and Alaska. As a result of the Mariners season-ending loss to the Astros in the MLB playoffs, kickoff remains at 1:05 PM PT.

NFL on FOX – Singleheader map

Here are the announcers for the other FOX games:

Dark Blue: NY Jets at Green Bay – Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, & Tom Rinaldi

Yellow: San Francisco at Atlanta – Noah Eagle, Mark Schlereth, & Kristina Pink

Orange: Minnesota at Miami – Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, & Shannon Spake

Ed: Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh – Brandon Gaudin, Daryl Johnston, & Pam Oliver

Green: Carolina at LA Rams (1:05 ​​PM) – Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, & Laura Okmin

