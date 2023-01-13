Seahawks vs. 49ers prediction, odds, line, spread: 2023 NFL playoff picks, best bets by expert on 21-8 roll

Longtime NFC West rivals will square off in the 2023 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend game when Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers host Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. The 49ers went 13-4 overall and secured the second seed in the NFL playoff bracket 2023. Meanwhile, Seattle finished with a 9-8 record, landing the conference’s seventh seed. San Francisco ended the regular season on a 10-game winning streak. On the flip side, Seattle won two games in a row. The 49ers won both regular season matchups against the Seahawks by a combined 48-20.

Kickoff is at 4:30 pm ET in San Francisco. Caesars Sportsbook lists the 49ers as a 10-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 42 in the latest Seahawks vs. 49ers odds. Before you make any 49ers vs. Seahawks Picks and NFL predictions, you need to see what SportsLine’s Resident Seahawks expert, Josh Nagel, has to say.

Nagel is a Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry. SportsLine’s Assistant managing editor has covered the wagering industry on a variety of platforms and has won numerous sports handicapping contests. He has hit 54% of his NFL Picks against the spread (749-636-22) since the start of the 2016 season.

In addition, Nagel has gone an incredible 21-8 in his last 29 spread picks involving the Seahawks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Nagel has set his sights on Seahawks vs. 49ers and just locked in his Picks and Super Wild Card NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Seahawks vs. 49ers:

Seahawks vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -10

Seahawks vs. 49ers Over-Under: 42 points

Seahawks vs. 49ers money line: San Francisco -475, Seattle +380

SEA: The Seahawks are 6-2 ATS in their last eight Wild Card games

SF: 49ers are 8-0 ATS in their last 8 against NFC West opponents

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco owns a dynamic and explosive offense that features plenty of playmakers. The 49ers are ranked fifth in total offense (365.6) and eighth in rushing offense (138.8). They are also sixth in scoring, averaging 26.5 points per game. This unit has scored 30-plus in seven of its past 10 outings. The ground game is a big reason for the Offensive spark.

San Francisco has logged at least 150 rush yards in five straight games. Running Christian McCaffrey is the main contributor in the backfield and has outstanding vision and agility. McCaffrey creates chunk plays on the ground and through the air. The 26-year-old is eighth in rushing yards (1,139) and tied for 12th in rushing scores (8). He's also reeled in 85 catches for 741 yards and five touchdowns. In the Week 15 win over Seattle, McCaffrey racked up 138 scrimmage yards and one score.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle’s offense is led by quarterback Geno Smith. The Seahawks finished the campaign ranked 13th in total offense (351.5) and ninth in points per game (23.9). Smith owns superb pocket presence and mobility with excellent accuracy. The West Virginia product was eighth in passing yards (4,282), fourth in passing touchdowns (30), and sixth in QBR (61.1). He’s tossed at least two passing scores in 12 matchups.

Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III has been a physical ball-carrier who owns a pair of quick feet. Walker III has the speed to evade Defenders with the strength to barrel through arm tackles. The 2022 second-round pick rushed for 1,050 yards with 10 rushing touchdowns. Seattle finished with at least 197 rush yards in consecutive weeks to close out the regular season.

