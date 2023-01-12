Seahawks’ second-half Rally falls short in loss to Gavilan

GILROY — The Cabrillo College men’s basketball team has had less than desirable starts in its past seven games. Not surprisingly, the Seahawks have gone 1-6 during that stretch, winning the lone game that they’ve led at the break.

In their Coast Conference South Division Matchup against Gavilan on Wednesday night, the Seahawks were unable to buck the trend. After a cold shooting first half, the Seahawks rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half, briefly took the lead, but faltered down the stretch of their 70-67 loss.

“Teams, they come out first, they hit us first, and make the shots right away,” said Clarence Martin, a freshman guard for the Seahawks. “We just struggle with that. But, honestly, we’re right here. We’re coming back, we’re going to make it good. We’re going to make a run.”

Cabrillo Colege basketball Coach James Page contests the referee’s call during a game against Gavilan in Coast Conference South Division action Wednesday night in Gilroy. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

The game, initially scheduled to take place in Aptos, was moved to Gilroy after Cabrillo was designated as an evacuation center for Storm victims. The teams’ second meeting is Feb. 3 will take place at Cabriilo.

The Seahawks (8-9, 0-2) trailed 38-22 entering the second half, but rallied big. Darius Best made a pair of free throws with four minutes remaining to give Cabrillo a 58-57 lead. The lead traded hands several times over the next couple of minutes, until guard Cameron Saldana, an Aptos High alum, set up George Mena’s 3-pointer from the left corner, which put the Rams up for good, 66-63 with 47 seconds remaining .

“There are just certain guys, when they release it and you see their form, you’re like, ‘Oh yeah, it looks good.’ Saldana said. “It had good height, it had good rotation. Right when it went up and I saw that, I was like, ‘Oh, this is money. It’s going in.’ “

Best made an and-one layup to pull the Seahawks within one point, 66-65, with 34 seconds left, but he missed the ensuing free throw. Gavilan knocked the ball out of bounds going for the rebound, and the Seahawks had new life. They let the shot clock wind down, and Cabrillo’s Joe Rush drove into the paint with 10 seconds left, but teammate Samy Buteau was called for an offensive foul while setting an illegal screen.

Forced to foul, Cabrillo got his hands on Alex Harris, who scored the final four points to close out the win. His first two came at the free-throw line with 7.1 on the clock. and his last two came as time expired, when he gathered the rebound on his missed free throw for a wide-open layup.

Best finished with a team-high 23 points, and Martin scored 17 points.

Best said the team stayed optimistic in its post-game meeting with Coach James Page.

“I think everybody was keeping their heads up, making sure they enjoyed the fight,” Best said. “Everyone brought energy. Even though we were down starting the second half, we came out there and fought the entire time.”

Gavilan’s Harris scored 19 of his game-high 29 points in the first half. Jailen Daniel-Dalton scored 12 points, and Caleb Onuonga scored 11 points.

Things don’t get any easier for the Seahawks. They’ll look for a better start, and finish, at San Jose City (14-3, 1-0) on Friday at 7 pm, before returning home for games against Hartnell (2-16, 0-2) on Wednesday at 5 pm and Defending South Division Champion West Valley (16-3, 2-1) is Jan. 20 at 7 p.m

“We know we’re talented,” Martin said. “We’re one of the most talented teams in California, if we go man-for-man with any team. But it’s just the team aspect of it. We have to lock that in and we’re good.”

The South Division has three teams ranked in the top 12 in the NorCal rankings. WVC is No. 3, San Jose City is No. 6, and Gavilan (14-5, 3-0) is No. 12. All three are ranked in the Top 25 in the state poll, too.

Saldana, who wasn’t recruited by Cabrillo, said he was looking forward to facing the Seahawks. Not so much because they passed on him, though.

“It felt really good to get the win, not just because (Cabrillo) is my hometown college,” Saldana said. “Because, even preseason, coming into it, they said it’s a three-way race for conference: Cabrillo, San Jose and West Valley. We weren’t in there. We weren’t ranked all of preseason. And so it felt really good getting this win.”

Another Gavilan player, Ryan Harris, a 6-foot-9 freshman center out of Scotts Valley, also saw considerable action for the Rams.

THE SCORE

Gavilan 70, Cabrillo 67

Up next: Cabrillo at San Jose City

When: Friday, 7 p.m