Seahawks safety Jamal Adams expected to have season-ending surgery on torn quad tendon

Jamal Adams’ third season with the Seahawks is finished after one game.

The safety is expected to have season-ending surgery to repair his torn quad tendon, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Adams suffered the injury in Seattle’s 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday and will be placed on injured reserve, per Rapoport.

The Seahawks later announced they placed Adams on injured reserve. Seattle signed cornerback Teez Tabor off the Falcons’ practice squad to fill Adams’ roster spot.

Adams began his career as a first-round pick of the New York Jets in 2017, but he has spent the last two seasons in Seattle as a high-priced addition on the back end of the Seahawks defense. A three-time All-Pro, Adams reached the Pro Bowl in his first season in Seattle, but fell short of that honor in 2021.

Adams arrived in Seattle via blockbuster offseason trade, and received the freedom he sought in exchange for two first-round picks, as well as additional compensation. The Seahawks signed Adams to a four-year deal worth $72 million one year after acquiring him from the Jets.

Since then, Adams has struggled with injuries, missing five games in 2021. Adams has also filled a different role with the Seahawks, spending a good amount of his time closer to the line of scrimmage as opposed to exclusively occupying the Deeper portion of the field . This change showed in his sack totals, with the safety setting a career-high mark with 9.5 sacks in 2020.

His 2022 season will consist of just one contest, in which Adams recorded three tackles and one pass defended before exiting due to the aforementioned injury.

His absence removes one of Seattle’s top three highest-paid players (in terms of 2022 salary cap number) from its lineup for the rest of the season, and forces backup Josh Jones into action.