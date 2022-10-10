Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny reportedly fractures Tibia in loss to Saints

The Seattle Seahawks lost Week 5’s game to the New Orleans Saints, and it looks like they’ve lost running back Rashaad Penny for an extended amount of time.

The former first-round draft pick exited Sunday’s game with what appeared to be a serious leg injury early in the third quarter. He had to be helped off the field and was eventually carted to the locker room.

After the game, Seahawks head Coach Pete Carroll told Reporters Penny had sustained a “serious” ankle injury, but declined to specify the exact nature of the injury. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoportthe injury is a fractured tibia.

Penny will reportedly undergo more rests Monday to survey the damage and determine if surgery is necessary.

Seahawks need Kenneth Walker III to step up after Rashaad Penny’s injury

The development is a tough blow for the Seahawks, but devastating for Penny, who had 54 rushing yards on eight carries at the time of his injury. After spending much of his career fighting for carries, Penny entered this season as the clear starter after posting 671 yards in five games to end last season.

Entering Week 5, Penny was coming off a 151-yard, two-touchdown effort against the Detroit Lions. Now, he’ll likely have to miss significant time while the Seahawks turn to second-round rookie Kenneth Walker III as their primary running back.

Walker scored his first career touchdown, a 69-yard run, in the fourth quarter after Penny’s injury.

The 2-3 Seahawks will likely need more of that if they want to keep pace in a very tight NFC West.