Seahawks Rank No. 2 In NFL Network’s Rookie Class Rankings

From Woolen tying for first place across the league in interceptions (6), to Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III’s nine rushing touchdowns (T-8th), to tackles Abraham Lucas and Charles Cross starting every game, Seattle’s class has delivered at every phase of the game. As the 2022 season nears its end, NFL Veteran and Insider Bucky Brooks Ranks the top-five draft classes of the year, with Seattle coming in second place. Brooks breaks down why Seattle’s young group has helped the team in a surprising year, as well as why they will be Pillars for the future.

It turns out head Coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider may know what they are doing when building a team. The Seahawks have drafted and developed a rookie class that has helped propel the team into the playoff picture this season and could pave the way for even bigger things to come. The offense has trotted out a pair of rookie tackles (Charles Crossdrafted ninth overall in Round 1, and Abraham Lucasselected 72nd overall in Round 3) and a running back (Kenneth Walker IIIchosen 41st overall in Round 2) who have looked like seasoned Veterans since Day 1. With Veteran quarterback Geno Smith playing at a Pro Bowl level while surrounded by young talent, the Seahawks look like a team gearing up for a title run in the near future.