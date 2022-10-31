Seahawks Men’s Soccer Falls in Regular-Season Finale at Penn State Harrisburg
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team closed out the regular season with a road loss Saturday afternoon (Oct. 29). St. Mary’s College (10-4-4, 7-1-0 UEC) dropped a 4-0 decision to host Penn State Harrisburg (9-2-6, 6-0-2 AEC) for the Seahawks first United East Conference loss of the season.
As the No. 1 seed in the upcoming 2022 United East Conference Championship Tournament, St. Mary’s will host the four-team tournament on November 4-5. This marks the first time in program history that St. Mary’s will enter a conference tournament as the top seed.
The Seahawks will take on No. 4 seed Penn State Abington on Friday, November 4, at 4:00 pm in the first semifinal game at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium while No. 2 Penn State Harrisburg will face No. 3 seed Lancaster Bible College at 6:30 pm in the second semifinal contest. The Championship game will be Saturday, November 5, at 4:00 pm
How It Happened
- The Lions put up a three-spot in the first half behind goals from Kobe Harris in the 11th minute, Daryl Lucas in the 17th minute, and Ethan Cortes in the 31st minute.
- Shots were even in the first 45 minutes at four apiece; however, goalie Esteban Leon was up to the challenge as Leon finished the first half with three stops.
- St. Mary’s generated scoring opportunities in the 18th, 28th, and 40th minutes behind shots from sophomores Alex Ochman (Rockville, Md./TS Wootton) and Kolton Blackistone (Lusby, Md./Patuxent) and junior forward Casey Cruz (Great Mills, Md./Leonardtown).
- Lucas Struck again for Penn State Harrisburg in the 58th minute to make it a 4-0 game.
- The Seahawks prime scoring opportunity of the second half came in the 88th minute when the senior forward Thomas Williamson (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) fired off back-to-back shots with the first hitting the crossbar and the second denied by Leon.
Inside the Box Score
- Shots finished equal for the game at seven each while St. Mary’s edged the Lions, 7-4, in corner kicks.
St. Mary’s College Game Notes
- Junior goalie Matthew Kopsidas (Rockville, Md./TS Wootton) notched one save in the game.
- St. Mary’s moved up one spot to third in this week’s United Soccer Coaches Region IV poll.
- The Seahawks are 6-3-1 all-time against Harrisburg but have now lost two in a row to the Lions.
Penn State Harrisburg Game Notes
- Lucas led all scorers with two goals while Ethan Cortes tallied a goal and an assist.
- Leon ended the game with four stops as the Lions stretched their unbeaten streak to 11.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Nov. 4 vs. No. 4 seed Penn State Abington (7-7-3) – St. Mary’s City, Md. (JLR Stadium) – 4:00 p.m