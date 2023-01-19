Seahawks make Jason Myers second highest-paid kicker with four-year, $21.1 million extension, per report

The Seattle Seahawks have shifted their focus to the offseason, and they started by signing one of their free agents to a big extension. It’s Wednesday evening, the team announced it signed kicker Jason Myers to a contract extension. It’s a four-year, $21.1 million deal worth up to $22.6 million with incentives, according to ESPN.

Myers’ new average annual value (AAV) of $5.2 million makes him the second highest-paid kicker in the NFL behind Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens, per Over The Cap.

Myers went undrafted in 2013 out of Marist, and caught on with the Jacksonville Jaguars, spending three seasons with them from 2015-17. He kicked one season for the New York Jets in 2018 after spending that offseason with the Seahawks before being cut. However, Myers found his way back to Seattle in 2019.

Myers is coming off an impressive season, in which he earned his second career Pro Bowl bid. They made 34-of-37 field-goal attempts, and 41 of 42 extra points. They finished tied for fifth in field-goal percentage (91.9%), and tied for fifth in made extra points. Myers ended the regular season with a bang, as he made a 32-yard game-winning field goal in overtime against the Los Angeles Rams — redeeming his 46-yard miss at the end of regulation. That kick resulted in Seattle making the postseason.

Myers also went a perfect 6 of 6 from 50 yards out, and led the league with 143 points scored. His 2022 success led to his fellow players voting him as the placekicker for the players’ All-Pro team. In 120 career games played, Myers has made 85.9 percent of his field goals and 91.2 percent of his extra points.