Seahawks’ Geno Smith Earns Pro Football Focus’ Midseason Comeback Player of The Year Honors

Pro Football Focus Writer Marcus Mosher spearheads the midseason awards, ranging from MVP to Coach of the Year. Mosher breaks down Smith’s selection as Comeback Player of the Year, beating out New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR: QB GENO SMITH, SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

The only other player who has a real chance of winning this award this season is New York Giantsrunning back Saquon Barkley, who has been Incredible through Week 8. In any other year, he would take home the award without question. But how can you not be impressed with what Geno Smith and the Seahawks are doing?

_For the first time since 2014, Smith was an opening day starter for a team. He had started a combined four games since the beginning of the 2015 season before this year. And what has he done so far in his eight starts? He’s led the Seahawks to a 5-3 record and a first-place standing in the NFC West. _

Not only are the Seahawks playing well with Smith, but he’s also having a breakout season. He is currently PFF’s No. 2-ranked quarterback in PFF grade (88.4), behind only Josh Allen (90.5). In addition, Smith ranks third in big-time throw rate (6.3%) and has a career-high 107.2 passer rating.

Smith has been outstanding this year and is playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the league.