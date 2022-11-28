Seahawks’ Geno Smith currently leads all NFC quarterbacks in fan votes

Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Castrol will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones at www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote or on club sites until Thursday, December 15. Fans can vote as often as they would like .

Starting December 1, fans will also be able to vote directly on Twitter for the final two weeks of Pro Bowl Games Vote. To cast a Twitter vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player’s official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player’s first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag #ProBowlVote. Voting via Twitter is an additional method of voting to the online ballot at http://www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote, which will be available throughout the entire voting period.