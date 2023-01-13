Seahawks Football 101: What makes the 49ers so dangerous

Thanks to back-to-back wins to end the year and some help from the Detroit Lions, the Seahawks are back in the Playoffs after missing the postseason in 2021. Unfortunately for them, they draw one of the toughest matchups of Wild Card Weekend in the San Francisco 49ers, the No. 2 seed in the NFC who won the NFC West.

Seahawks Football 101: Geno Smith’s season, Boye Mafe’s emergence

The 49ers are the NFL’s hottest team right now having won 10 straight games Entering the playoffs. They also beat the Seahawks not once, but twice this season.

And while the Seahawks have been battling some injuries of late, the 49ers enter this contest about as healthy as they can be, all things considered.

So yeah, tough deal for Seattle.

Former NFL linebacker Dave Wyman of Seattle Sports 710 AM’s Wyman and Bob thinks the Seahawks can pull off the upset, especially if their defense can force some turnovers, but as he explains in his latest Football 101 video breakdown, it’s going to be very difficult for Seattle.

Not only will the Hawks be facing the No. 1 defense in the NFL, but their defense will be going up against a very dangerous and loaded offense.

The 49ers always have Playmakers on offense, but they got much better this season thanks to a trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey, who is the son of one of Wyman’s former NFL teammates.

In 11 games since joining the 49ers, McCaffrey has done much more than just run the ball. He has 746 rushing yards in those 11 games and 464 rushing yards. He also has 11 total touchdowns.

In his latest video breakdown, Wyman shows just how smart, complex and dangerous the 49ers can be on offense, and on this particular play, McCaffrey is the beneficiary as a receiver he takes a short swing pass for a Massive gain thanks to great blocking and how the play is designed by head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Check out the full breakdown either at this link or in the video player at the top of this story.

More Seahawks-49ers previews from Seattle Sports

• Fann: Wild Card weather forecast could help Hawks’ chances vs 49ers

• Seahawks enter playoff game vs 49ers in good health, Neal to return

• Pete Carroll previews Hawks’ playoff matchup vs Rival 49ers

• Kenneth Walker III could be the difference this time vs 49ers

• Seahawks Veteran DT Shelby Harris relishes first playoff trip

• Fann: Why Seahawks should go for broke in Playoffs vs 49ers

Follow @TheBGustafson