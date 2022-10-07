Seahawks Football 101: How Geno Audible leads to huge Penny TD

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 02: Rashaad Penny #20 of the Seattle Seahawks scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 02, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

During last week’s installment of Seahawks Football 101, former NFL linebacker Dave Wyman pointed out a play against the Atlanta Falcons where Seattle quarterback Geno Smith should have changed the call to a run play.

During that play, the Falcons overloaded one side of the line of scrimmage, and the Seahawks had a clear advantage in terms of numbers had they ran the ball to the right. Instead, Smith and the Seahawks kept the original play call, resulting in an incomplete pass and a field goal in a game in which Seattle lost.

But in Week 4’s win over the Detroit Lions, Smith changed a play at the line of scrimmage, listening to a run call. The end result was a long Rashaad Penny touchdown run.

Wyman, who hosts Seattle Sports 710 AM’s Wyman and Bob and is the color commentator on Seahawks Radio broadcasts along with Steve Raible, broke down the play in his latest Football 101 video.

Not only does Wyman share how Smith checked into a run play that resulted in one of two Penny touchdown runs, but he breaks down how Seattle’s Offensive front took care of the Lions’ eight-man defensive front to set up the huge play that ultimately helped the Seahawks win a 48-45 Shootout in Detroit.

