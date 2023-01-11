Seahawks Football 101: Geno Smith’s season, Boye Mafe’s emergence

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JANUARY 08: Baker Mayfield #17 of the Los Angeles Rams is sacked by Boye Mafe #53 of the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Lumen Field on January 08, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Seahawks are getting ready for their first postseason game since the 2020 season, and in the latest Football 101 video from Dave Wyman, he looks at two players who helped get Seattle back in the playoffs.

Wyman, a former NFL linebacker who now is part of the Seahawks Radio Network broadcast and co-host of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob, starts the latest edition of his long-running YouTube series by explaining what he saw down the stretch from Geno Smith , whose performance at quarterback in the Hawks’ first year without Russell Wilson was as much a reason for them making the Playoffs as anything.

Following that, it’s time to take a look at a play, where it’s rookie edge rusher Boye Mafe who goes under the microscope. Wyman breaks down Mafe’s sack of Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (his third sack of the season) on a third down in the second quarter, which helped the Seahawks beat Los Angeles 19-16 in Week 18 play Sunday in what was a must-win game to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Seahawks open the Playoffs at 1:35 pm Saturday in the NFC Wild Card Round against the San Francisco 49ers. Coverage of the game will be carried on Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM beginning at 10 am with the pregame show.

