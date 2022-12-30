Seahawks could become first NFL team in 22 years to make Playoffs and land a top-three pick in the NFL Draft

With just two weeks left in the NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks have a chance to do something no team has done in more than two decades. If things work out in their favor, the Seahawks could become the first team since 2000 to end the year with a playoff berth AND a top-three pick in the NFL Draft.

The Seahawks are set up so well in the NFL Draft thanks to the Russell Wilson trade, which has worked out extremely well for the Seahawks, but not so well for the Broncos. When the Seahawks dealt Wilson to Denver back in Marchthey received two first-round picks (2022, 2023) as part of the package along with two second-round picks (2022, 2023), a 2022 fifth-round pick and multiple players (Drew Lock, Noah Fant, Shelby Harris) .

The 2023 first-round pick is proving to be a big one right now. If the season ended today, the Seahawks would be getting the third overall pick from the Broncos, who are currently 4-11.

If that ends up being the pick, the Seahawks would certainly be fine with that, but the crazy thing is that there’s a chance Seattle could end up picking even higher. The Broncos close the season with games against the Chiefs and Chargers, and if they were to lose both of those games, there’s a chance that the Seahawks could get the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. For that to happen, the Texans would have to win both of their remaining games (Jaguars, Colts) and the Bears would have to win at least one of their two remaining games (Lions, Vikings).

As for the playoffs, the 7-8 Seahawks aren’t in a great spot, but they’re still very much alive. To make the postseason, they need to win their final two games and then have the Packers and Commanders each lose at least one of their two remaining games (There are other routes to the playoffs, but that’s the simplest one).

Getting to the Playoffs in a season where you also land a top-three pick is almost unheard of. The last time it happened was in 1999-2000 with Washington. During the 1999 season, Washington got into the Playoffs by winning the NFC East with a 10-6 record. As for the draft, Washington actually had THREE first-round picks the following offseason. Washington went into the 2000 NFL Draft with the second overall pick, the 12th overall pick and the 24th overall pick.

Like the Seahawks, Washington landed its higher picks through trades. Washington acquired the 12th pick in a deal that sent Sean Gilbert to Carolina in April 1998. As for the second overall pick, they got that during the 1999 draft when the Saints decided to trade up to the fifth spot to land Ricky Williams. In exchange for giving up the fifth overall pick, the Saints sent eight picks to Washington, including their first-, third-, fourth-, fifth-, sixth-, and seventh-round selections in 1999 along with their first-round and third -rounder in 2000.

The Saints ended up finishing the 1999 season at 3-13, which gave Washington the second-overall pick in 2000, a pick that was used on LaVar Arrington. Washington also ended up landing the third-overall pick in 2000 after trading its two Leftover first-round picks (12th and 24th) and two other picks to San Francisco. With the third-overall spot, the team ended up selecting Offensive tackle Chris Samuels.

What this all means is that by the end of the season, the Seahawks could find themselves in a spot that few NFL teams have ever been in. If you’re wondering what the Seahawks might do if they get a top-three pick, you can check out Ryan Wilson’s latest mock draft by clicking here.