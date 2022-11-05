Seahawks at Cardinals spread, line, picks: Expert predictions for Week 9 NFL game

The Cardinals were favored to be the better team in the NFC West this season against the Seattle Seahawks, and that just hasn’t turned out to be the case. Seattle beat Arizona at home a few weeks ago and now travels to Arizona to finish their season series.

Kickoff is set for 4:05 pm ET Sunday on FOX. Despite the different paths the two teams have taken this year, the Cardinals are just shy of field-goal favorites.

Look for the Cardinals to get things done through the air as Kyler Murray has the second-most passing attempts this season, behind only Tom Brady.

The Cardinals have no semblance of a running game, with Murray serving as their leading rusher ever since James Conner went down. They do have Eno Benjamin, who has been serviceable, too, but they could use Conner, who is listed as day-to-day. But the Cardinals lean on Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, and Rondale Moore to lead the offense.

The Seahawks can be beaten through the air, as they’ve allowed 1,893 passing yards this year, so they’ll have their hands full.

But the Cardinals can also be had through the air, and despite their statuses being up in the air, both Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf gutted it out in a big way last week – including a deep touchdown for Lockett to seal the game for Seattle.

What’s more, unlike the Cardinals, the Seahawks actually have a running game with rookie standout Kenneth Walker III. Since becoming the lead back, Walker has averaged 105 yards in his last three games. Walker is a difference-maker, and as long as Metcalf and Lockett can play, it’s hard to bet against them and Geno Smith at this point.

