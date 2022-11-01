Seahawks and Falcons are first-place teams

We’re through eight weeks of the NFL season, and the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons are in first place in their respective divisions.

At this point, it’s probably time to get over the shock behind each team and accept that they both have a legitimate shot to stay on top considering how disappointing other teams have been this year.

Especially, the Seahawks, who improved to 5-3 with a win over the Giants and easily have the division’s best quarterback this year.

That said, both Atlanta and Seattle only have the second-best odds to win their divisions at BetMGM. The Seahawks (+300) are behind the 49ers (-140) in NFC West odds, and the Falcons (+260) are behind the Buccaneers (-135) in the NFC South. If you’re looking for some value in division winners, that’s where it’s at.

Here are a few more takeaways from Week 8.

Geno Smith should be the Comeback Player of the Year favorite

Earlier in the year, I wrote about how Saquon Barkley was running away with the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award. Well, today I want to walk that back. He still has a good chance to win it, but after the Seahawks’ win over the Giants on Sunday, I think Geno Smith should be the front-runner. The main reason for Seattle’s continued winning is Smith, who’s playing like an MVP right now after eight years since the last time he was a regular starter. Yet, his +250 odds for Comeback Player of the Year are still second to Barkley at -160. Barkley is no doubt having a resurgent season, but he played 13 games last year. His comeback isn’t touching Smith’s in my opinion. All optimism around the Jaguars is gone

There was a point early in the season when the Jacksonville Jaguars were 2-1 and had the look of a potential surprise team. That feels so long ago, now. They’ve lost five straight games, all by one score, and failed to cover the spread in any of them. It’s clear there’s still a learning curve for a team not used to winning. Things could get even rougher for the Jags after their most recent loss to the Broncos. They play a winnable game against the Raiders in Week 9 but then get the Chiefs and Ravens in consecutive games, making it unlikely they will find a way to turn things around any time soon. The Bears are frisky

So, technically, the Chicago Bears failed to cover against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. They didn’t even come close, losing by 20 points in a game that had a 9.5-point spread. But no one actually expected them to be competitive, and they actually were for about two and a half quarters. We saw a similar fight from the Bears the previous week too, when they thrashed the Patriots as 8.5-point underdogs. So don’t be surprised if, after they play the Dolphins in Week 9, the Bears do a little more winning during a stretch of games that includes the Lions, Falcons, Jets and Packers. Week 8 Bad Beats

Down six points in the final seconds, the Panthers completed a Hail Mary touchdown pass, but DJ Moore received a penalty for removing his helmet, which made the extra point try longer. Kicker Eddy Pineiro missed it, and the Panthers lost in overtime by a field goal. Falcons -4.5 bettors lost their cover in the process. PJ WALKER JUST DID THAT. HAIL MARY TO DJ MOORE. pic.twitter.com/dDYwoZhaGG — NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2022 Up 17 with the ball on the Packers 3, Bills QB Josh Allen was intercepted by Jaire Alexander. Green Bay drove the length of the field for just its second TD of the game, covering the 10.5-point spread. An INT for @JaireAlexander and a Souvenir for a Packers fan in the front row 🙌 📺: #GBvsBUF is NBC

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/c9RP6Gj8id pic.twitter.com/Hd783jCCNX — NFL (@NFL) October 31, 2022 With a 3.5-point spread covered and only needing a field goal to win, the Cardinals muffed a Vikings punt in the fourth quarter and allowed a touchdown just a few plays later to lose the cover. Neither team scored again the rest of the way. The Cardinals muff the punt. Potentially a Massive play. pic.twitter.com/nmS5L3Jc5a — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) October 30, 2022 List Roquan Smith trade grades: Who won the deal between the Bears and Ravens?









