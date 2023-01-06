Seahawks 2023 NFL mock draft: The maximum value edition

The Seahawks would be picking at No. 3 overall if the 2023 NFL draft were held today. That puts them in a position to land a blue chip prospect that could fundamentally change their defense. It also puts them in a prime spot to trade down with teams who are looking to draft a quarterback.

In our latest seven-round 2023 mock draft we took advantage of the latter, dealing down three spots with Detroit and adding a pick in the teens. Later, we traded down again from No. 35 overall – doubling up the Picks Seattle received in the Russell Wilson trade to maximize the value of the deal.

In the end, we still got our guy and came out with 11 total selections in the draft. Here’s how it went down.