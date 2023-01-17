Seahawks’ 2023 NFL Draft Picks excite Pete Carroll

Although the Seattle Seahawks’ season ended in the Wild Card round by the San Francisco 49ers, the 2022 campaign was a great one for them. They got back into the Playoffs after trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and now have a very bright future with a team full of great young players and veterans.

The Seahawks are set up very well for the future and could get even richer with young talent. They have loads of picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and Pete Carroll is super excited about their possibilities, according to John Boyle of the team’s website.

“I’m pretty fired up about it, really. I know [general manager John Schneider] is too,” Carroll said. “The first four picks, that’s an enormous opportunity for us, so we’ll see what we can make of that. It’s very positive…We’ve had enough experience together and with our guys in our system, that we’re wide open with what the options could be. Whether it’s the players at the top or the top or opportunities to move or whatever it is, we’ve done all of it to some extent. We’ve never chosen this high, but we were pretty close way back when in the first year. We’re ready for this.”

This year’s Seahawks Squad was built on the skills of several rookies. Cornerbacks Tariq Woolen and Coby Byrant (drafted 153rd and 109th overall, respectively) played a key part in Seattle’s defense. Offensive lineman Charles Cross (ninth) and Abraham Lucas (72nd) were both starters and running back Kenneth Walker (41st) was also a major contributor.

The 2023 draft should be another good one for the Seahawks, as they own the fifth overall pick, courtesy of the Broncos. It will be their highest pick since 2009 when they held the fourth overall pick. They also have their own first-round pick (20th overall), an additional second-round pick from Denver and an additional fifth-round pick from the Pittsburgh Steelers.