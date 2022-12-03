Seager Scores 23 as Men’s Basketball Rolls Over William Paterson, 106-80

Next Game: Cabrini 12/5/2022 | 7:00 PM December 05 (Mon) / 7:00 PM Cabrini History

GLASSBORO, NJ – Andrew Seager scored a season-high 23 points to help Rowan to a 106-80 win over William Paterson in NJAC men’s basketball action at Esby Gym. The Profs have now won four straight, improving to 4-2 and 3-0 in the NJAC.

Seager connected on 8-for-11 from the field and grabbed 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the year. Marcellus Ross connected on three three-pointers in the game and finished with 16 points, while Stretch Hawkins contributed 15 off the bench as he made 6-of-8 field goal attempts. Connor Dickerson scored 14 points and handed out eight assists, with Josh Wright netting 12 points.

Rowan, which eclipsed the 100-point mark for the second time this year, took its biggest lead, 81-53, midway through the second half and matched that 28-point margin with the final score.

The Profs held a 30-27 lead with 6:48 to play in the first half, and broke open the game with a 24-3 run over a span of five minutes to take a commanding 53-30 lead. Seager had 12 points during the stretch with Connor Dickerson Chipping in eight. The Profs connected on 57 percent (20-for-36) from the field in the first half as they held a 53-35 advantage at halftime.

William Paterson (4-3; 1-2 NJAC) led briefly, 15-11, at 14:07 of the first half, and the teams were tied four times after that, but the Profs eventually took the lead for good, 28- 25, is a three-pointer by Ross with 7:21 to play in the opening half.

Rowan shot 50 percent (34-for-68) from the floor and made 12 three-pointers in the game. Two of them came from freshman Chris McCarron who made his Rowan debut by knocking down both long-range shots he took.

The Profs have a quick turnaround and will host Cabrini in a non-league game on Monday, December 5 before heading to Rutgers-Camden on Wednesday, December 7. Rowan then returns home on Saturday to face Ramapo at 1 pm