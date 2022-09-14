Seaforth volleyball team already in mid-season form

PITTSBORO — The Seaforth varsity volleyball team won just seven matches during its inaugural season in 2021, but this year’s Hawks are ready to blow through that mark before the start of October.

Entering Tuesday’s match against North Moore, Seaforth boasted a 5-2 overall record and a 2-1 mark in Mid-Carolina 1A/2A Conference play. Last week, the Hawks defeated county rivals in Jordan-Matthews and Chatham Central on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively, dropping just one set across the two matches.

Leading the charge for Seaforth offensively so far this season has been freshman Keira Rosenmarkle, who had 30 kills across the Hawks’ two matches last week. Through seven matches this season, Rosenmarkle has a team-high 99 kills, 58 more than the next closest player, sophomore Bella Chang (41).

Seaforth has gotten contributions across its roster, as many of the girls have improved after experiencing varsity volleyball for the first time last fall. Among those helping the cause are sophomores Maris Hunneycutt and Kendall Anderson, who have 44 combined service aces. Hunneycutt, who is the team’s setter, also currently leads the Mid-Carolina Conference in assists (191).

Another encouraging note for Seaforth is that the Hawks expect to have their entire team back for the 2023 season. There are no Seniors and only one junior — setter Eliza Moore — on the Hawks’ current roster.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Seaforth was third in the league standings behind North Moore (6-3, 3-0 MCC) and Bartlett Yancey (7-0, 2-0 MCC). The Hawks’ lone conference loss of the season came to Bartlett Yancey on Aug. 30. Bartlett Yancey is coming off a 24-2 season where it lost in the semifinals of the 2A state playoffs.

Even if they’re unable to win a conference title this season, the Hawks look like one of the top teams in Chatham County this season. Entering Tuesday night’s matches, Chatham Central and Jordan-Matthews were a combined 7-13 overall and 1-5 in conference play.

Elsewhere in the county, Chatham Charter and Woods Charter — who played Tuesday night — are a combined 12-4 and look ready for an intense battle for the Central Tar Heel 1A Conference title this fall.

The Knights and Wolves were tied atop the league standings at 3-0 entering their match Tuesday. Last season, Chatham Charter and Woods Charter split their two regular conference meetings, although Woods ultimately got the last laugh in the Finals of the conference tournament.

In the Central 3A Conference, Northwood was 0-9 entering Tuesday’s match at Orange High. The Chargers are coming off a 24-6 season where they lost in the fourth round of the 3A state playoffs. Over the offseason, Northwood graduated seven Seniors and lost top outside hitter Asia Thigpen to transfer.

Northwood is coached by Chargers’ Athletic director Cameron Vernon, who is in his first season as the team’s head coach.

