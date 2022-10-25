Seacrest girls volleyball looking to defend state title in Playoffs

NAPLES, Fla. — The high school girls volleyball Playoffs begin Wednesday. Eleven different schools from Southwest Florida made the state tournament. However, only one of those teams is looking to defend its title.

Seacrest Country Day School won its first Florida state championship in 2013. Then, last year the Stingrays hoisted their second trophy. Now, Seacrest is attempting to win his third and go back-to-back.

“No matter where you are, what you’re doing, you can always know that that banner will be up there with your name on it,” Carole Ann Hussey, a senior on the team, said.

That is the Stingray’s mentality. They want to put another banner in the rafters. After a 21-4 regular season and winning their district, Seacrest is entering the state tournament as the number one seed in Class 2A-Region 3.

“With being number one, we get to host,” senior Captain Izzy Soderlund said. “We love our small school community we have here.”

That sentiment was shared among all of the players. They credit their success to the community around them and the bonds they have formed.

“I have been playing volleyball since I was five,” Soderlund said. “I’ve never been a part of the team that’s so much like a family.”

A big reason for Seacrest’s success this year is because of the play of senior Breanah Rives. The outside hitter just made history, setting the Florida state record for most career kills.

“During the game I didn’t really realize that I was going to set it that game,” Rives said. “It hit me, but I didn’t want to cry during the game because I was like ‘I can’t get so emotional and go back on the court and not be in the game anymore.’ So I was like ‘we’ll celebrate this after the game.'”

The celebrations are over. Now, Seacrest is focused on his main objective — to win the state title.