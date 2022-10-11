Seacrest, Canterbury, Barron Collier, Fort Myers, Estero favored to win

The FHSAA has released the volleyball rankings that will determine district seedings.

We analyzed each of the seven brackets that feature a team in Southwest Florida and tried to break down which teams will be lifting hardware at the end. Here are our Picks on the local teams with the best shot of making the state. Volleyball state will not be held in Fort Myers this year. Instead, it’ll be on the campus of Polk State College in Winter Haven on Nov. 11-12.

Here are our Picks for district Champions in each of the seven local districts:

Class 7A-District 12

(1) Venice vs. (4) Sarasota/(5) North Port

(2) Gulf Coast vs. (3) Riverview/(6) Lehigh

Analysis: This district is one that’s more competitive relative to others in Southwest Florida, but you can sharpie in who’s going to meet in the title game: Venice and Gulf Coast. The Sharks are an underdog in this district, but a very strong one at that. Venice and Gulf Coast do share a common opponent in Barron Collier. The Indians won in four sets on the road, while the Sharks swept the first meeting, and lost the second meeting in five, with a third match slated for Wednesday night. Regardless of winning the district or not, making the Playoffs shouldn’t be an issue this time around for Gulf Coast, which barely missed out on the postseason last year. The Sharks are in.

District Champion: Venice

Class 6A-District 12

(1) Fort Myers vs. (8) East Lee County

(2) Riverdale vs. (7) Immokalee

(3) Ida Baker vs. (6) Cape Coral

(4) Palmetto Ridge vs. (5) South Fort Myers

Analysis: Similar to Class 7A-District 12, this district seems to be decided by Fort Myers and Riverdale. Both teams are well ahead of the rest of the pack in the district, as Riverdale swept third-seeded Ida Baker in the Gene Gorman Invitational, while Fort Myers beat Riverdale in the Wave Cave. For the Raiders to pull an upset, it’ll need to be more than just freshman standout Olivia Znotens producing, who posted 13 kills in a 3-1 loss on Sept. 6. Fort Myers’ ability to spread it around between Ashlee Tenkley (112 kills), Gabrielle Dwyer (92 kills), and Kalia Reisma (72 kills) should give them an upper hand should the two teams meet again.

District Champion: Fort Myers

Class 5A-District 11

(1) Braden River vs. (4) Parrish Community/(5) Mariner

(2) North Fort Myers vs. (7) Southeast

(3) Port Charlotte vs. (6) Island Coast

Analysis: North Fort Myers, under Nancy Eskay, has turned heads this season with a 12-3 record which is good enough for the No. 2 seed in this district. If it weren’t for Braden River, the Red Knights would likely be looking at a district championship. The Pirates moved down from Class 6A last season and are 11-6 with an 11.15 strength of schedule rating, while North’s is far less than that at 0.93. Whether North wins or not, they’re in the postseason quite comfortably.

District Champion: Braden River

Class 5A-District 12

(1) Barron Collier vs. (4) Bonita Springs/(5) Cypress Lake

(2) Golden Gate vs. (7) Dunbar

(3) Naples vs. (6) Lely

Analysis: Everyone knows who the team to beat in this district is, and that’s Barron Collier. The Cougars have grown immensely since the start of this season, and have been playing solid volleyball down the stretch. That was seen in the Warrior Invitational, where the team finished third behind runner-up Seacrest Country Day and the champion, nationally-ranked Westminster Christian. Kendra Pruitt, Keira Kruk, Scarlett Martz, and Charlotte Mongin are all averaging over two kills per set. Couple that in with Ava Zehnder’s return from injury, and Barron’s looking like a team that can get out of the region once again.

District Champion: Barron Collier

Class 4A-District 12

(1) Estero vs (4) Clewiston

(2) LaBelle vs. (3) Gateway

Analysis: The one team that benefitted greatly from the new Reclassification process was Estero. The Wildcats jumped down to Class 4A after being in Class 5A-District 12 with Barron Collier, Naples, and more Collier County programs. First-year Coach John Ban and his team have a serious chance of hoisting a district championship, which would guarantee Estero a first-round home game in Class 4A.

District Champion: Barrier

Class 3A-District 12

(1) Canterbury v. (4) Bishop Taxes/(5) Gateway Charter

(2) First Baptist vs. (7) Imagine School

(3) CSN vs. (6) Oasis

Analysis: For the first time under Charlie Castillo’s tenure at Canterbury, the Cougars are the team to beat in this district. CSN’s reign has come to an end (for now), as Canterbury is aiming to try and clinch an automatic berth in the Hardest region in the state, regardless of classification. One team to watch for is First Baptist, who could be positioning themselves as the first team out in this region, despite being ranked 81st statewide. In other words: the Lions must win to get into the postseason, or their five-year playoff streak will end.

District Champion: Canterbury

Class 2A-District 12

(1) Seacrest Country Day vs. (8) Donahue Catholic

(2) St. John Neumann vs. (7) Moore Haven

(3) Evangelical Christian vs. (6) Village School

(4) SFCA vs. (5) Marco Island

Analysis: This district has the clearest of favorites, and that’s Seacrest. The Stingrays are the area’s top team and should have little trouble capturing another district crown in hopes of repeating as state Champions in Class 2A. St. John Neumann and ECS will be fighting for playoff spots in the bottom half of Class 2A-Region 3, which could mean that a prospective district semifinal match between the two could have significant playoff implications. Sharpie in Seacrest to win 2A-12.

District Champion: Seacrest Country Day

