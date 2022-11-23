Seacoast field hockey, volleyball players named to NH All-State teams

EXETER — After the Exeter High School field hockey team won its second straight NHIAA Division I Championship this season, the Blue Hawk players were well represented with New Hampshire all-state honors.

Senior Addison MacNeil, who had 19 goals and 11 assists, was named to the all-state first team, and was named the Offensive Player of the Year. MacNeil was also voted Exeter’s team MVP.

Exeter’s Ainsley Grant and Lindsay Ducharme were named to the second team, while Peyton King was an Honorable mention selection.

More:Exeter Tops Rival Winnacunnet in field hockey final: 5 takeaways from 2nd straight title

“Beyond honored to be in the presence of such an amazing group of field hockey players,” Exeter head Coach Deb Grott said. “Smart, skilled and hard working.”

Grant, an Exeter co-captain with MacNeil, had one goal and two assists in her fourth season with the Exeter varsity, while King, a goalie, allowed just 11 goals all season, posting eight shutouts.

Winnacunnet senior Captain Abby Wilber, center, was named a Division I field hockey all-state first-team selection.

More Seacoast field hockey players honored

Dover’s Audrey Carter and Winnacunnet’s Abby Wilber were also named to the Division I first team, while Dover’s Erin Lynch and Rylen Gray were named to the second team.

Winnacunnet’s Grace VanderEls and Maia Delano were Honorable mention selections.

In Division II, Portsmouth’s Mia Edwards, Charlotte Marstons and Darla Mahoney were all-state first-team selections. Edwards was named the Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight year, while Marston shared Offensive Player of the Year honors with Souhegan’s Ella Barrett.

