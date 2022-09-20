Seabury Hall’s Creative Arts Center turns 10

Maui’s Seabury Hall is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center. As part of the festivities, seven performing arts professionals who live as far away as New York City and as close as Makawao, are visiting the campus. The Conversation’s Lillian Tsang sat down with a couple of them to talk about their memories of the arts center.

They include:

Harpist and vocalist Molly Bauckham, class of 1993 who’s based in Seattle. She has recorded an Irish folk album and last year played the harp while performing Shakespeare in the park. She’ll be Performing a Medley of Shakespeare she’s set to music and Performing “By My Side” with current students.

Teacher and choreographer Amelia Nelson Couture, class of 2002. She studied dance on the continent but returned to work in Hawaiʻi. She’ll be doing an acrobatic, aerial dance on rope, and she’s collaborating with visual artists, Izzy Farwig and Elena Parente, who are designing Amelia’s costume.

David Ward, Seabury Hall’s Director of Dance. He’s been with the school for over 3 decades and is very proud to see working professionals share their talents with the next generation of budding artists. Collaborative workshops and rehearsals culminate in two performances this weekend.

PAST/FORWARD takes place this weekend, Sept. 23 and 24. More information can be found at seaburyhall.org.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 19, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 am on HPR-1.