SDSU Football Continues Bowl Preparation in Hawaii

HONOLULU — The San Diego State football team practiced for the first time of Hawai’i Bowl week on Tuesday, sandwiched in between a Bowl press conference and a trip to Wet’n’Wild Hawaii.

The day kicked off with a press conference at the historic Royal Hawaiian behind a backdrop of the Pacific Ocean. The Aztecs were represented by head coach Brady Hoke and senior O’ahu natives and Punahou High School graduates Low Uluave and Seyddrick Lakalaka .

“For me, it’s really special knowing that I’m capping off the season and capping off my career here at San Diego State, ending here and back home,” Uluave said. “I get to play in front of my family and friends (and) that’s a real big deal for me. We’re really close to my family and I’m really happy to have my last game here.”

“Growing up here, it’s great to finish our last season off where it started,” Lakalaka said. “And it’s great to show our teammates where we came from.”

“Once we got the announcement and found out we were really going to Hawaii, I think there’s six families that are from here, we were really excited for them,” Hoke said. “We’re excited, we have pretty good weather in San Diego, but there’s also good weather here. We get to go play some place where it’s warm and showcase our team.”

SDSU then practiced for the first time under partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s, yet a steady wind of 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 33 mph. San Diego State got in roughly a 1-hour and 20-minute practice at St. Louis School, getting the muscles Loose after a day of travel from the Mainland on Monday.

“It was great to get back on the practice field,” associate head coach/offensive coordinator/running backs Coach Jeff Horton said. “I thought the guys had a lot of juice and energy. I thought we got some really good work in. To get the chance to come to Hawaii, for the majority that haven’t been here and can enjoy themselves, but still focus on winning the football game has been great to see.”

“We’ve had a great time so far,” the senior quarterback Jalen Mayden said. “Although, like Coach said, it’s also a work week for us, we still have to put in the work. The guys were ready to go in practice today, and I thought we put together a good practice.”

“It was great to get back out on the practice field,” senior linebacker Caden McDonald said. “We had a long flight Yesterday from San Diego so to get back on the field was nice. It’s been a great opportunity to be out here with the guys competing, while also having some fun as well. “

The team then headed to Wet’n’Wild Hawaii for a fun-filled day at Hawaii’s premier water adventure park. At the park, players coaches got to take in more than 25 exhilarating attractions among lush Tropical Landscaping and natural Cliffs in Kapolei. The team members went on everything from the Kapolei Kooler, a Lazy river like no other, to the Shaka, where Riders reach speeds up to 31 mph and fly in forward and reverse motions in an extreme thrill experience, including “zero gravity” sensation.

Tomorrow (Wednesday), the Aztecs will practice in the morning and then attend a tour of Pearl Harbor. In the evening, the team will get a taste of Hawaiian culture at a Royal Hawaiian Luau.

San Diego State (7-5) will play Middle Tennessee State (7-5) in the 2022 EasyPost Hawai`i Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 3 pm HST (5 pm PST). The Aztecs are in a Bowl game for the 12th time in the last 13 seasons after withdrawing from consideration in the shortened 2020 COVID season.