SD High School Basketball Polls, December 12
The South Dakota high school boys and girls basketball media preps poll for the week of December 12, 2022.
Schools are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Boys
Class AA
1. Jefferson (14) 1-0 74 1
2. Lincoln (1) 1-0 60 T-3
3. Pierre 2-0 41 5
4. Yankton 1-0 19 NR
5. Brandon Valley 1-0 12 NO
Receiving votes: Mitchell 6, Harrisburg 5, Washington 5, Roosevelt 2, O’Gorman 1.
Class A
1. Dakota Valley (15) 1-0 75 1st
2. Sioux Valley 1-0 58 2nd
3. Dell Rapids 1-0 33 3
4. St. Thomas More 2-0 29 4
5. Sioux Falls Christian 2-0 21 RV
Receiving votes: Red Cloud 5, Hamlin 2, Winner 2.
Class B
1. White River (11) 1-0 70 1
2. De Smet (2) 1-0 50 2
3. Aberdeen Christian (1) 1-0 42 3
4. Lower Brule 1-0 31 4
5. Castlewood (1) 0-0 18 5
Receiving votes: Gregory 5, Faith 3, Canistota 2, Wall 2, Harding County 1, Howard 1.
Girls
Class AA
1. O’Gorman (15) 1-0 75 1
2. Jefferson 1-0 55 2
3. Washington 1-0 48 3
4. Pierre 2-0 21 5
5. Brandon Valley 0-1 15 4
Receiving votes: Harrisburg 8, Lincoln 1, Watertown 1, Stevens 1.
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (8) 2-1 67 1
2. Wagner (6) 1-0 63 2
3. Hamlin (1) 1-0 49 3
4. Flandreau 0-0 22 4
5. West Central 1-0 11 5
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 5, Tea Area 3, Florence-Henry 3, Rapid City Christian 1, Lakota Tech 1.
Class B
1. Viborg-Hurley (15) 1-0 75 1
2. Wolsey-Wessington 1-0 54 3
3. Castlewood 0-0 34 4
4. Centerville 2-0 30 5
5. Corsica-Stickney 1-1 21 2
Receiving votes: De Smet 7, Sully Buttes 2, Jones County 1, Wall 1.
