SCVNews.com | TMU Names Esteban Chavez Women’s Soccer Head Coach

The Master’s University Athletic Director Chris Beck has announced Esteban Chavez will be the next head coach of the Lady Mustangs Women’s soccer team.

Chavez was an Assistant Coach on the team this past fall under Curtis Lewis who resigned at the end of the 2022 season after 16 seasons to spend more time with his family.

In addition to being an Assistant for the Lady Mustangs last season, Chavez spent the last 18 years as the varsity head Coach for both the boys and girls soccer teams at Flintridge Preparatory in La Cañada Flintridge, Calif.

“I am thrilled to be the next head coach at The Masters University,” Chavez said. “TMU is the benchmark in Christian education, and I am Blessed to be part of a community that embodies a Christ-centered mission field. I would like to thank Chris Beck and the rest of the search committee for entrusting me with the future of the Women’s soccer program here at TMU. The history of TMU soccer under Curtis Lewis is a Legacy that will always be cherished. It is an exciting time for my family and me to join the TMU family, and I look forward to serving the women of the TMU soccer team to the best of my abilities on and off the field.”

With over 28 years of coaching, Chavez is a six-time recipient of the Los Angeles All-Area High School Coach of the Year, including All-Sport Coach of the Year in 2018; he has over 85 Cal South, National Cup, CIF Southern Section, CIF State and CSL League Finals Appearances and championships; he is the founder and director of two nationally recognized club soccer organizations, winning a national championship in July 2022; Chavez has also been a United States Soccer Federation (USSF) Girls Youth National Team Scout & training center coach.

“The person that Esteban is, a man of high character and tremendous faith, makes him a great fit for the players in this program and for the university as well,” Beck said. “When you add to that the breadth of his experience over the past 28 years, we believe he is the right choice to take our Women’s soccer program to a whole new level.”

Chavez knows precisely what he wants to accomplish as The Master’s Women’s soccer coach.

“My main goals for the Women’s soccer program are to have high standards in everything we do on and off the field, to be a contender every year for the conference championship and to make the national tournament consistently,” Chavez said. “In order to achieve those goals our Athletes have to be physically fit, technically sound, tactically aware and mentally tough. Those will be the building blocks that every player on the team will be expected to achieve.”

