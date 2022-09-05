SCVNews.com | Matadors Score Late Goal to Beat UNLV 2-1

California State University, Northridge’s Jack Rhead‘s goal in the 80th minute sent CSUN past UNLV 2-1 in men’s soccer action Sunday night at Johann Memorial Field.

The Rebels took a pair of shots that went high in the first four minutes of the match. A Daniel Rojas attempt was saved low and right by the Matador goalie Cooper Wenzel. UNLV would attempt a total of five shots in the opening 15 minutes.

CSUN’s first shot came in the 19th when Andrew Sway saved Jamar Ricketts‘attempt in the lower right portion of the Rebels’ net. UNLV went down a man when Skyler Goo was issued a red card at 26:42. The Matadors earned a free kick a little over three minutes later. AJ Johnson sent the ball into the wall. The rebound came out to Levi Gerhardt who put a shot towards the Rebels’ goal that went wide.

CSUN broke through in the 41st minute. Ethan Benham took a shot that was saved by Sway. The rebound came out to Enrique Pineda who scored to make it 1-0 in favor of CSUN.

Five minutes into the second half, UNLV earned a corner kick. The set piece resulted in Louis Hiepen’s shot that was saved by Wenzel. On the ensuing CSUN possession, the Matadors attacked the UNLV goal, resulting in Marley Edwards going left where Sway made the save, punching the ball over the endline. The Matadors earned a pair of back-to-back corner kicks, but CSUN could not convert on the Offensive chances.

After threatening with a pair of offensive chances, the Rebels tied the game in the 76th minute. CSUN was whistled for a foul in the box. Gabe Sanchez converted a penalty kick to make it 1-1.

Rhead scored the game winner in the 80th minute. The ball was put towards the UNLV net. After a short scrum in front, Rhead took possession, and he scored his first goal of the season. Dylan Gonzalez was credited with the assist on the play.

Alex Lemus was issued a red card shortly after Rhead’s goal. With each team playing with 10 field players, the Clubs traded shot attempts. With just under three minutes to play, Wenzel saved a Daniel Rojas attempt. UNLV’s final Offensive chance occurred in the final minute. The Rebels received a corner kick with four seconds left. The CSUN defense turned away UNLV to clinch the win.

“You must be ready for what the game gives you,” said head coach Terry Davila. “We responded tonight with a road win.”

The Stats

UNLV outshot CSUN 13-11, however, the Matadors held a 5-4 advantage in shots on goal. Wenzel and Sway both made three saves. The Rebels charted eight corner kicks while the Matadors posted four.

Notes

The Matadors (3-0-1) are off to their best start since 2019 when CSUN began the year 4-0-1…Sunday night marked the first time since that the Matadors and Rebels played men’s soccer…CSUN now holds an 11- 8 all-time series lead…the match began with temperature at 106 degrees…CSUN’s first goal broke a streak of 221 minutes in which UNLV (0-1-2) did not allow a tally in 2022.

Up Next

CSUN (3-0-1) hosts Utah Valley (1-1-1) Thursday. Coverage on ESPN+ begins at 5 pm with Ghizal Hasan on the call. Thursday features a doubleheader with the CSUN Women’s soccer team who plays at 7:30 pm against USC.

CSUN will host a Soccer Fan Fest in conjunction with the doubleheader. The Fan Fest will run from 5 pm to 9 pm in Parking Lot F-5. There will be music, games, and prizes. The first 100 CSUN students in attendance will receive free pizza. There will be a free t-shirt given to the first 100 CSUN students starting at 6:30 pm

