SCVNews.com | Jan. 12: Arts Commission Regular Meeting
In a statement released Thursday, Bed Bath & Beyond said that it is considering bankruptcy among other means to stay in business after a sales slump in the third quarter.
The second of its kind in the City of Santa Clarita, a new Inclusive Play Area at West Creek Park, is set to welcome parkgoers of all ages!
It wasn’t “Purple Rain” that closed down The Canyon in Santa Clarita on New Year’s Eve, but flooding during a show by the tribute band Prince Again might have been one of the venue’s final acts, according to club officials.
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for consideration for an upcoming exhibit at the First Floor Gallery located in City Hall in Santa Clarita.
In response to the oncoming powerful Storm Caltrans has activated approximately 1,200 electronic highway signs statewide to display urgent safety messages.
Did you know that the city of Santa Clarita has a long list of resources available for residents needing to dispose of large household items like furniture, appliances, large electronics and holiday trees?
Do you like swimming, working outside and giving back to the community?
Houchin Community Blood Bank is challenging our community to commit to saving lives this year. Looking back at 2022, it was a common occurrence to see empty blood shelves.
Princess Cruises, the world’s most iconic cruise line, continues to be recognized for excellence, earning top honors from prestigious travel organizations for its superior product offerings, exceptional service and outstanding relationships with travel advisors.
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m
Two big changes are coming up for Residents of the city of Santa Clarita, with a new residential waste hauler and state-mandated Organics recycling beginning July 1, 2023.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional deaths and 88 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 28 additional deaths and 3,602 new cases countywide.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 26 new deaths throughout LA County, 2,138 new cases countywide and 70 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit Investigators are asking for the public’s help locating missing person Patrick James Yates.
In 2022, the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation was able to provide teacher grants, scholarships, books for at-risk junior high school students and host the 38th Annual Teacher Tribute.
Stevenson Ranch Resident Matthew Bruns is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to Overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the Onset of the COVID- 19 pandemic.
Enchanted Princess has been awarded a Good Housekeeping 2023 Family Travel Award, recognizing the ship as “Great for Groups.” The Princess ship is one of only three cruise ship experiences selected as winners.
The California Department of Public Health is looking back at some of the top public health issues Californians faced throughout 2022 and providing a few remedies to help Californians start the new year off healthy.
The Canyon Country Farmers Market has been canceled for Wednesday, Jan. 4. Market hours are usually 4 pm to 7 pm
College of the Canyons Men’s Basketball emerged as Champions of the 32nd Annual Cougar Holiday Classic after a two-day run in which the Cougs knocked off Mt. San Antonio and Orange Coast College to claim the tourney title for the first time since 2016.
In a game that saw both Victor Ohia Obioha and Brandon Green score career highs, The Master’s University defeated Southern California Leadership University 87-68 Friday, Dec. 30, in The MacArthur Center.
It’s the Celebration of the Century! A once in a century Celebration in Honor of Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce members who have supported the chamber through to its 100th anniversary.
.