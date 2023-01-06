SCVNews.com | Jan. 12: Arts Commission Regular Meeting

1800 – Teuteu, 34, wife of village captain, Baptized (as Tomasa) at SF Mission; born at Tochonanga (Newhall area) in 1766, before Europeans arrived [record] – Teuteu, 34, wife of village captain, Baptized (as Tomasa) at SF Mission; born at Tochonanga (Newhall area) in 1766, before Europeans arrived [record] In a statement released Thursday, Bed Bath & Beyond said that it is considering bankruptcy among other means to stay in business after a sales slump in the third quarter. The second of its kind in the City of Santa Clarita, a new Inclusive Play Area at West Creek Park, is set to welcome parkgoers of all ages! It wasn’t “Purple Rain” that closed down The Canyon in Santa Clarita on New Year’s Eve, but flooding during a show by the tribute band Prince Again might have been one of the venue’s final acts, according to club officials. The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for consideration for an upcoming exhibit at the First Floor Gallery located in City Hall in Santa Clarita. In response to the oncoming powerful Storm Caltrans has activated approximately 1,200 electronic highway signs statewide to display urgent safety messages.

Did you know that the city of Santa Clarita has a long list of resources available for residents needing to dispose of large household items like furniture, appliances, large electronics and holiday trees? Do you like swimming, working outside and giving back to the community? Houchin Community Blood Bank is challenging our community to commit to saving lives this year. Looking back at 2022, it was a common occurrence to see empty blood shelves. Princess Cruises, the world’s most iconic cruise line, continues to be recognized for excellence, earning top honors from prestigious travel organizations for its superior product offerings, exceptional service and outstanding relationships with travel advisors. The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m Two big changes are coming up for Residents of the city of Santa Clarita, with a new residential waste hauler and state-mandated Organics recycling beginning July 1, 2023.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional deaths and 88 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 28 additional deaths and 3,602 new cases countywide. 1875 – Tiburcio Vasquez Murder trial opens in San Jose [story] – Tiburcio Vasquez Murder trial opens in San Jose [story] The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 26 new deaths throughout LA County, 2,138 new cases countywide and 70 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit Investigators are asking for the public’s help locating missing person Patrick James Yates. In 2022, the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation was able to provide teacher grants, scholarships, books for at-risk junior high school students and host the 38th Annual Teacher Tribute. Stevenson Ranch Resident Matthew Bruns is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to Overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the Onset of the COVID- 19 pandemic.