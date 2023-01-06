SCVNews.com | Jan. 12: Arts Commission Regular Meeting

1800 – Teuteu, 34, wife of village captain, Baptized (as Tomasa) at SF Mission; born at Tochonanga (Newhall area) in 1766, before Europeans arrived [record]

In a statement released Thursday, Bed Bath & Beyond said that it is considering bankruptcy among other means to stay in business after a sales slump in the third quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Warns of Potential Bankruptcy

The second of its kind in the City of Santa Clarita, a new Inclusive Play Area at West Creek Park, is set to welcome parkgoers of all ages!

Community Invited to West Creek Park's Inclusive Play Area Ribbon Cutting

It wasn’t “Purple Rain” that closed down The Canyon in Santa Clarita on New Year’s Eve, but flooding during a show by the tribute band Prince Again might have been one of the venue’s final acts, according to club officials.

The Canyon Santa Clarita to Close

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for consideration for an upcoming exhibit at the First Floor Gallery located in City Hall in Santa Clarita.

Call for Artists for Themed Art Exhibition: Ocean Creatures

In response to the oncoming powerful Storm Caltrans has activated approximately 1,200 electronic highway signs statewide to display urgent safety messages.

Caltrans Activates Statewide Electronic Highway Signs Due to Severe Weather

Did you know that the city of Santa Clarita has a long list of resources available for residents needing to dispose of large household items like furniture, appliances, large electronics and holiday trees?

City Advising Residents to Properly Dispose of Bulky Items

Do you like swimming, working outside and giving back to the community?

City Announces Santa Clarita Lifeguard Tryout Dates

Houchin Community Blood Bank is challenging our community to commit to saving lives this year. Looking back at 2022, it was a common occurrence to see empty blood shelves.

Houchin Community Blood Bank Hosting SCV Mobile Drives

Princess Cruises, the world’s most iconic cruise line, continues to be recognized for excellence, earning top honors from prestigious travel organizations for its superior product offerings, exceptional service and outstanding relationships with travel advisors.

Prestigious Travel Organizations Recognize Princess Cruises for Excellence

The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m

Jan. 12: Arts Commission Regular Meeting

Two big changes are coming up for Residents of the city of Santa Clarita, with a new residential waste hauler and state-mandated Organics recycling beginning July 1, 2023.

Changes Coming to City's Waste Hauler, Organics Recycling

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional deaths and 88 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 28 additional deaths and 3,602 new cases countywide.

Thursday COVID Roundup: 88 New SCV Cases

1875 – Tiburcio Vasquez Murder trial opens in San Jose [story]

Tiburcio Vasquez

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 26 new deaths throughout LA County, 2,138 new cases countywide and 70 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Wednesday COVID Roundup: 26 New Deaths, 2,138 New Cases

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit Investigators are asking for the public’s help locating missing person Patrick James Yates.

LASD Asks Public's Help in Locating Missing Person Patrick James Yates

In 2022, the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation was able to provide teacher grants, scholarships, books for at-risk junior high school students and host the 38th Annual Teacher Tribute.

SCV Education Foundation Looks at 2022, 2023

Stevenson Ranch Resident Matthew Bruns is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to Overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the Onset of the COVID- 19 pandemic.

Stevenson Ranch Resident Among First Peace Corps Volunteers to Return to Service Overseas

Enchanted Princess has been awarded a Good Housekeeping 2023 Family Travel Award, recognizing the ship as “Great for Groups.” The Princess ship is one of only three cruise ship experiences selected as winners.

Enchanted Princess Awarded a Good Housekeeping 2023 Family Travel Award

The California Department of Public Health is looking back at some of the top public health issues Californians faced throughout 2022 and providing a few remedies to help Californians start the new year off healthy.

CDPH Year in Review: Top Public Health Issues of 2022

The Canyon Country Farmers Market has been canceled for Wednesday, Jan. 4. Market hours are usually 4 pm to 7 pm

Jan. 4: Canyon Country Farmers Market Cancelled

College of the Canyons Men’s Basketball emerged as Champions of the 32nd Annual Cougar Holiday Classic after a two-day run in which the Cougs knocked off Mt. San Antonio and Orange Coast College to claim the tourney title for the first time since 2016.

Canyons Takes Cougar Holiday Classic, Pushes Win Streak to Five

In a game that saw both Victor Ohia Obioha and Brandon Green score career highs, The Master’s University defeated Southern California Leadership University 87-68 Friday, Dec. 30, in The MacArthur Center.

TMU Mustangs Men's Basketball End 2022 with Win

It’s the Celebration of the Century! A once in a century Celebration in Honor of Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce members who have supported the chamber through to its 100th anniversary.

February 23: SCV Chamber Centennial Celebration Awards, Installation

