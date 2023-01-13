SCVNews.com | County to Award $26M to Nonprofit Arts, Culture Organizations

Los Angeles County is set to open a new set of grant applications available to arts and culture organizations. Creative Recovery LA is a new grant initiative to address COVID-19 Pandemic impacts on the arts and the creative economy. Through this initiative, the Department of Arts and Culture will award more than $26 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to deliver financial relief and recovery to the Los Angeles County nonprofit arts and culture sector.

Creative Recovery LA includes five grant opportunities:

Arts Relief and Recovery Grant

Creative Works and Jobs for Artists Grant

Reopening Culture, Tourism and Marketing Grant

Creative Career Pathways for Youth Grant

Arts for Justice-Involved Youth Grant

Funding can support costs directly associated with:

— Financially sustaining operations including payroll, rent, technical assistance, safe reopening, etc.

— Providing arts programs and cultural services to communities.

— Hiring and retaining staff, artists, and creative workers.

— Marketing and promoting arts and culture programs.

— Creative career pathways and training programs for underrepresented youth.

— Serving justice and systems impacted youth through the arts.

Applications open Jan. 18. For more information on Eligibility click here.

For Creative Recovery application guidelines, workshops and the online application portal, visit Community Partners’ webpage.

A free Creative Recovery LA application workshop will be held 2 pm to 4 pm, Wednesday, Jan. 18. To register click here.

A free Creative Recovery LA application in-person workshop will be held for the Fifth Supervisory District on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 1 pm to 3 pm at the Stevenson Ranch Library, 25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381. You must register to attend this event. Register here.

