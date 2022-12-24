Sculpture dedicated to arts liaison who made OKC a public art showcase

The Dedication this week of “Light as a Feather,” a long-awaited sculpture anchoring Scissortail Park, was bittersweet for those remembering the late Robbie Kienzle, who transformed Oklahoma City into a showcase of public art.

The 31-foot-high, 14,000-pound sculpture was designed by artists Jason Klimoski and Lesley Chang to resemble a feather floating to the ground. The feather lights up the gateway to the park with 276 integrated fiber optics with LED lamps evenly spread throughout the sculpture.

More:Oklahoma City arts community mourns death of city planner Robbie Kienzle

Kienzle, who died in June, oversaw not just “Light as a Feather,” but public art throughout the city as an arts liaison. Mayor David Holt noted Kienzle’s work could also be seen with the Strands of colored lights at the convention center across the street from the park.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button