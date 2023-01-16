SC’s Lyles to play volleyball at Mo Valley

Smith-Cotton High School senior Isabelle Lyles has accepted an Athletic Scholarship to play volleyball at Missouri Valley College in Marshall.

Lyles, the daughter of Beth and Ben Lyles, was a four-year varsity letter winner for the Smith-Cotton volleyball team, earning Second Team All-Conference and Second Team All-District honors.

She was the Lady Tigers’ team captain for two seasons. She also played for Central Elite Volleyball Club and was coached by Hannah Summitt. Her SC activities and honors include serving as Senior Class Queen, being a member of the National Honor Society and the A Honor Roll, earning an academic letter, and being president of the Teen Activist Club.

Diane Shipley, Smith-Cotton volleyball head coach, said: “Isabelle has grown from a consistent, no-error player as a freshman to a hardworking go-to player in high school to finish the play. She isn’t only a great all-around volleyball player, but a great leader, student-athlete, person, and teammate. She will be a great asset to Mo Valley volleyball and the school. Smith-Cotton will miss her.”

Missouri Valley Volleyball Head Coach Brett Holt sees Lyles having an impact right away.

“I think she is going to bring a lot of hard work and dedication,” Holt said. “On the skills side, she is going to be able to compete right away as an incoming freshman for a varsity spot based on her skill set: defense, serve/receive, and just overall court awareness.”

While Lyles excels on the court, Holt said her strengths in academics and activities were

important, as well.

“For sure, volleyball is a piece of it, but we have very high expectations in the classroom, building student-athletes who are going to be successful after volleyball and school is over — being a good person on campus and in the community, Holt said.

In the photo:

Smith-Cotton High School senior Isabelle Lyles has accepted an Athletic Scholarship to play volleyball at Missouri Valley College in Marshall. Seated with her are her parents, Beth and Ben Lyles; back, from left: SC Assistant Principal Joe Doyle, Missouri Valley Volleyball Head Coach Brett Holt, Missouri Valley Volleyball Assistant Coach Karen Souza, Smith-Cotton Volleyball Head Coach Diane Shipley, and SC Athletic Director Rob Davis.