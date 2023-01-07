Scrappy Pirates overwhelm Wolverines in CVC bout

Jan. 6—Scrappy.

Many, if not most, teams would wrinkle their noses if that’s how they were described.

The Perry girls basketball team? They embrace it.

Outsized — as Perry is on most nights — the Pirates used a hard-nosed defensive style and superb shooting in the fourth quarter to defeat host West Geauga, 55-42, on Jan. 6 in the Wolvarena.

Perry made 4 of 6 shots in the fourth quarter and 12 of 16 free throws. But it was the pesky — SCRAPPY — defense that was the difference on this night as Perry improved to 10-3, while West Geauga fell to 9-3.

“We fought, clawed and scrapped the whole game,” Perry Coach Roy Infalvi Jr. said. “I thought we played four really tough quarters. I thought we did a good job rebounding, getting the 50-50 balls and doing the little things.”

Stuff that many teams might overlook, but not Perry.

“Coming in, we knew they were going to be bigger,” sophomore Audrey Austin said. “Boxing out and moving our feet was something we needed to focus on, and staying out of foul trouble.”

Although it was a relatively close game throughout, Perry never trailed. But when the Wolverines hit a shot at the end of the third quarter, the Pirates’ lead was trimmed to 35-29 and things were getting a little interesting.

That’s when Perry’s Patience paid off. Meticulously working the ball for good shots, the Pirates made only one field goal in the first six minutes of the final quarter. But they also cashed in time and time again from the free-throw line, with Rosalyn Tharp, Grace McKoon, Izzy McKoon, Sophia Makad and Kaitlyn Newsome all making Charity shots to stretch the lead out to 46-32.

“We got at it hard (in practice) and shot free throws,” said Grace McKoon, who had a team-high 21 points. “It pays off, especially in big games. They’re important.”

West Geauga didn’t go away, though. Alexa Hocevar hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to cut the margin to 46-35 with 3:20 left. And when Haley Ottman hit a bucket off a nice pass from Grace Laster with 1:29 left, Perry’s lead was cut to 50-40.

Story continues

But West G couldn’t get the margin to single digits, as Austin and Grace McKoon hit late free throws to keep the Wolverines at a safe distance.

“Mentor went 10-for-10 from the line in the fourth quarter against us,” West G Coach Brandon Stewart lamented, noting Perry’s parade to the free-throw line two days later. “We can’t foul. We’re not deep enough right now to get people in foul trouble and put people on the line like that.”

They said Perry’s ability to hit shots to get a lead, and then the Pirates’ scrappy play, hurt his team.

“We knew we had a size advantage, but they make up for it by how hard they play,” he said. “They got all the 50-50 balls. They make up for what they lack a little bit in size with how hard they play and how well they play together as a group.”

Aside from Hocevar’s 21, the Wolverines got six from Maggie Furst. West G plays at Magnificat on Jan. 9, home against Orange on Jan. 10 and then against Salem next weekend in Berkshire.

“There is no good or great team that hasn’t gone through adversity,” Stewart said. “We’re 9-3 and we hit a stretch of adversity. We have to figure it out and how we’re going to fight through it.

Grace McKoon’s 21 and Austin’s 12 paced Perry. The Pirates play Gilmour, the top team in The News-Herald Top of the Crop, next week. If history has anything to do with it, expect more scrappy play for the Pirate.

“We work every day at it,” Infalvi said. “Especially positioning. Most of the time we are at a height disadvantage. We work on positioning, getting to the right spot, making sure we’re boxing out all over the place, reading the ball off the rim and getting after it — getting those 50-50 balls.

“We did that tonight. I’m happy about that.”