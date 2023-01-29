Scout’s Notebook: Evaluating Baylor and Arkansas Live – NBA Draft Digest

The Draft Digest team took on the Ferrell Center in Waco on Saturday afternoon to get a closer look at the abundance of future NBA Talent on the Baylor and Arkansas rosters. In what was a close contest, Baylor came out on top, winning by a score of 67-64.

It’s worth noting, Nick Smith Jr. and Trevon Brazile missed this game for Arkansas with injuries, but both will be in the NBA as early as next season. Smith Jr. has Lottery upside as a microwave scorer and Brazile could be taken early in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft despite currently recovering from an ACL injury.

