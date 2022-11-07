Scouting the SEC’s best NBA prospects

Trevon Brazile, 6-10, SO, C/F, Arkansas – On a team loaded with draft prospects, specifically three potential one-and-dones, Brazile is maybe too far under-the-radar. The late-bloomer has grown three inches in the last few years and is still not a finished product physically. The Missouri transfer is athletic at the rim, blocked shots at a very high rate as a freshman, and showed some shooting potential during Arkansas’s foreign tour this summer. He’s a bit of a Tweener right now until he’s able to make notable strides with his body or ball-skills. If he does both, he could be a major riser this season.

John Broome, 6-10, JR, C/F, Auburn – He isn’t generating a ton of pre-season buzz in the draft community, but behind the scenes NBA teams are much more intrigued. He put up huge numbers last year at Morehead State (16.8pts, 10.5rebs, 3.9blks, 55.5% FG) before going through the draft process, but opted to transfer into Auburn where he’ll step into the frontcourt vacated by the departures of Walker Kessler and Jabari Smith. Broome got off to a good start in the team’s foreign tour this summer and could play his way into first-round consideration with a solid campaign.

Colin Castleton, 6-11, GR, C, Florida – A constant double-double Threat who protects the rim and is versatile defensively for a near-seven-footer, there’s plenty to like about Castleton’s game. Offensively, he handles the ball well, has good footwork, and a good feel for spacing. He’s not a floor-spacer yet but there’s potential there, as his 73% career free-throw shooting numbers indicate, and that could be the key to a projectable Offensive role at the next level.

Ricky Council IV, 6-6, JR, W, Arkansas – Council was the AAC’s Sixth Man of the Year last season at Wichita State and will now play that role at Arkansas. He’s strong with good positional size, can get downhill attacking both sides, is a good vertical athlete at the rim, and a very good Perimeter rebounder. The shooting is the swing skill that and it’s critical for a role player. He made just 30.6% from behind the arc last year, but was at 44% a year earlier with a limited sample size and is also a 78% career free-throw shooter.

Isaiah Mosley, 6-5, SR, G/W, Missouri – After three years at Missouri State, the last two of which were characterized by huge Offensive output, Mosley will now get an opportunity to prove that his game translates to a higher level of competition . He’s not an elite athlete and has a bit of a herky-jerky style, but his combination of efficiency and volume last year was exceptional as he scored over 20 points per game while hitting the 50-40-90 mark (50.4% FG, 42.7 % 3pt, and 90.2% FT).

Matthew Murrell, 6-4, JR, G, Ole Miss – Murrell didn’t make quite the immediate splash as a freshman that many expected, but he took a notable jump in his sophomore season. If he can take another step forward this year he has a combination of size, strength, shooting, and athleticism that should make him very intriguing. Based on what we saw in high school, there may even be some on-ball creation potential. In short, we haven’t seen the best of him just yet.

Kowacie Reeves, 6-6, SO, W, Florida – He fits an NBA Prototype at first glance because he’s a shot-maker with good size and athleticism at the rim. He also comes into the season with a lot of momentum after playing his best basketball of his freshman year in the post-season. He has some untapped upside as a straight-line driver, finisher, and defender but needs to be consistent and reliable with all of those areas and simultaneously work to be more efficient with some of the more subtle nuances on both ends.

Will Richard, 6-4, SO, W/G, Florida – After exceeding all expectations in his freshman season at Belmont, and even generating some NBA draft Buzz in the process, Richard transferred to Florida for the bigger stage. His pre-season was delayed by a knee injury, but he’s expected to be ready for the opener. A heady two-way player with long-arms and developing floor-spacing ability, Richard looks like the type of projectable role player who can impact the game on both ends of the floor.

Jacob Toppin6-8, SR, F, Kentucky – The younger brother of the New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin, Jacob was a similar late-bloomer who needed a post-graduate year after high school before being recruited up to the Atlantic 10 level. He made a huge physical jump as a freshman at Rhode Island and Kentucky took him on the upside following the year. Two years later, he may be ready to assert himself. He’s a big-time athlete with a 45-inch vertical and a plus-three wingspan to match. We’re starting him in the second round right now, but if Scouts come away from the season believing in his shooting and defense, he could rise.