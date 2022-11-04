Scouting the Pac-12’s best NBA prospects

Marcus Bagley, 6-8, RS-SO, W/F, Arizona State – Bagley is unquestionably a first-round caliber Talent when he’s fully healthy. But he hasn’t consistently been on the court for about 18 months now and will undoubtedly be working off some of the rust to open the season. Even if he is able to return to form – which incorporated athleticism and shooting potential in a big wing – the injury history is bound to be something that any interested teams really dig into prior to the draft.

Keion Brooks, 6-7, SR, F, Washington – The former five-star Recruit spent the last three years at Kentucky, averaged in double figures in the last two, and started every game as a junior. He declared for the draft and participated in the G League Elite Camp but was not chosen to move on to the Draft Combine. He’s bouncy and relatively long, but will need to show more shooting and Perimeter skill this season to prove he’s a legit big wing and not an undersized hybrid-four.

Tristan da Silva6-9, JR, F, Colorado – He’s a prospect that has a chance to make a jump this year with the departure of Jabari Walker. He is skilled with size, able to stretch the floor with a compact release, and play long through the lane with natural economy of motion. If he shows some defensive versatility, he could play his way into more attention this season.

N’Faly Dante, 6-11, SR, C, Oregon – Dante’s career at Oregon has had some challenges after he enrolled early, wasn’t initially cleared, then went through the disruptions of covid, followed by his ACL injury. As a senior, things are reportedly now falling into place as he’s running the floor well, utilizing his power around the rim, and potentially ready to show the shot-blocking he was best known for in high school. While his fit in the modern NBA won’t necessarily be a seamless one, he should get some traction as the year goes on if he continues to emerge.

Boogie Ellis, 6-3, SR, G, USC – Ellis was a prospect on the rise late in his high school career but has had some twists and turns since. He initially committed to Duke before ending up at Memphis. He spent two years there before transferring to USC for his junior season and explored the draft last spring. Now, he’s going to be a focal point of a perimeter-oriented system, which should allow him an opportunity to show his versatile scoring ability and, hopefully, some additional point guard instincts.

Spencer Jones, 6-7, SR, W/F, Stanford – Jones has a translatable skill with his ability to shoot the ball from behind the three-point line, as well as good positional size on the wing at 6-foot-7 and a reported plus-five wingspan. He’s shooting just under 40% from behind the arc in his career and has a high release that allows him to get it off without much separation. He’s not particularly athletic or creative, but his length and increased physicality helps him be a reliable team defender. Durability through a long season is a bit of a question mark.

Drew Peterson, 6-9, SR, W/F, USC – He has an intriguing combination of size and Offensive skill. He can handle, shoot, and even operates as a big guard at times, creating off the dribble and running off screens both on and off the ball. He’s made notable strides as a spot-up shooter in each of his four years in college, knocking down over 41% of his Threes last year. While he moves well for his size, the biggest question for the next level is what position he can defend as he continues to try to build-up his body.

Will Richardson, 6-5, GR, G, Oregon – A college basketball veteran, Richardson may not be dynamic, but he’s a well-rounded big guard who can shoot and play on or off the ball. That’s a Prototype that has value in today’s NBA so he’s someone who could be interesting to teams. He’s not a prospect who is going to wow you with upside, but he’s solid enough across the board that he could potentially be capable of plugging a variety of holes in someone’s second unit.

Azuolas Tubelis, 6-10, JR, C/F, Arizona – A skilled inside-out Lefty big man, Tubelis was a key player for Arizona but had a disappointing final two games in the NCAA tournament before the Wildcats were eliminated in the Elite 8. The Lefty has great hands, can really pass, put it on the floor, and also knows how to seal and score inside. He’s not an elite athlete and has question marks on the defensive end, but is intriguing offensively, especially if his three-point shooting takes the next step.