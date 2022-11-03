Scouting the Big East’s best NBA Draft prospects

Trey Alexander, 6-4, SO, G, Creighton – He finished his freshman season on a high note, not just in terms of his overall production but also showing some potential as a big lead guard. There are lots of reasons to be intrigued – positional size, playmaking ability, a good pull-up game, and a high enough free-throw percentage to suggest his three-point shooting should improve. That, and his ability to keep people in front on the defensive end, are his swing skills. If he keeps progressing, he has first-round upside, but it might not be this year.

Mark Armstrong, 6-2, FR, G, Villanova – Armstrong and Alexander are in similar Boats in that they both may be capable of playing their way into the first-round, but it likely won’t happen this year. In fact, Armstrong could very easily be listed under the future prospects, but he’s intriguing enough that plenty of teams would love to see him declare, if only to take a chance on him outside the first-round, when they have nothing to lose.

Manny Bates, 6-11, GR, C, Butler – The NC State transfer missed last season after suffering a shoulder injury in his first game of the year. His ability to protect the rim and be a lob threat are intriguing, and he may be featured enough in the team’s half-court offense to show some more scoring value. The concern is his effectiveness away from the paint, on both ends of the floor.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, 7-1, JR, C, Creighton – He made a substantial jump between his freshman and sophomore seasons, and was at his best in the final 12 games of the season. Kalkbrenner is a rim protector with a good understanding of how to maintain verticality. While he’s not overly mobile defensively, he’s a Monster in drop coverage. Offensively, there’s Buzz that he has expanded his range and will get to show his touch out to the arc this year. Overall, he’s not as fluid as most NBA prospects, but is nevertheless someone who could be very interesting.

Brandon Murray, 6-5, SO, W, Georgetown – The LSU transfer is going to be the Offensive focal point this year for Georgetown and have a chance to showcase the full three-range Arsenal we saw in high school and prep school. While his Sheer production is bound to jump, his NBA stock will be tied as much to his efficiency, conditioning, and willingness to do all the little things that go into being a valuable role player at the next level.

Kadary Richmond, 6-6, JR, G, Seton Hall – Talent has never been the issue for Richmond. He has great positional size, impeccable instincts, playmaking ability, floor-vision, and defensive upside. His motor, reliability, and overall consistency though have prevented him from reaching his full potential. Heading into his third Coach in as many years, if Shaheen Holloway can be the leader to help him put it all together, NBA Scouts would undoubtedly take notice.

Adama Sanogo, 6-9, JR, C, Connecticut – He’s the Big East Pre-Season Player of the Year and one of the most dominant big men in college basketball with his interior scoring and rebounding. Unfortunately, he’s also one of those big men (and there are plenty in the college game this year) whose game may not translate naturally to the NBA, because of his limitations away from the paint on both ends of the floor.

Baylor Scheierman, 6-7, SR, W, Creighton – The South Dakota State transfer was the Summit League Player of the Year as a junior and came to Creighton after exploring the NBA draft. The southpaw has a bit of an unconventional game but is highly skilled, smart, and ultra-crafty. His shooting, passing, and mismatch type playmaking are all intriguing Offensive weapons, but the question the NBA has is exactly what position does he play, and more importantly, defend.