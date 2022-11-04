Scouting report, score Prediction vs. Louisiana Tech

Middle Tennessee State’s football team will be on the road again Saturday in a Conference USA game at Louisiana Tech (2 pm CT, ESPN+).

The Blue Raiders (4-4, 1-3) are coming off a 24-13 win over UTEP last week, snapping a three-game losing streak. The Bulldogs (2-6, 1-3) lost their third league game in a row last week, 42-34 in double overtime, to Florida International.

Below is a Scouting report for the league game, including a score Prediction by The Daily News Journal’s Cecil Joyce:

Revolving door at QB for Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech has used three quarterbacks this season, with redshirt senior Parker McNeil getting most of those reps (109-for-181, 1,623 yards, 15 TDs, seven INTs) before suffering an unspecified injury in a loss to Rice two weeks ago.

