Scouting report, score Prediction for Lady Vols basketball vs. Alabama

Lady Vols basketball opened SEC play with a win on the road, now it’ll look to win its first SEC game at home.

Tennessee (9-6, 1-0 SEC) hosts Alabama (12-2, 1-0) on Sunday (noon ET, SEC Network) at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols won 77-67 at Florida on the opening night of conference play and Alabama beat Georgia 56-53. The New Year’s Day Matchup is an important one for Tennessee with No. 8 UConn and No. 9 LSU Looming at the end of the month.

Here’s what you need to know about Sunday’s matchup:

A WIN TO START SEC PLAY:Rickea Jackson’s 28 points leads the Lady Vols basketball to a 1-0 start in SEC play

WHAT WE LEARNED:Lady Vols basketball survived nonconference Gauntlet – here’s what we learned from the start of the season

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button