Scouting report for UNC football vs. Georgia State

For the second week in a row, the North Carolina Tar Heels will hit the road for a milestone in the home team’s football history Saturday.

The Tar Heels (2-0) will be the first Power Five conference team to play Sun Belt member Georgia State (0-1) at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta (noon, ESPNU). It will be the second straight game against a Power Five foe for the Panthers, who battled South Carolina on even terms in last week’s season opener in Columbia, South Carolina, before losing, 35-14.

UNC, meanwhile, was involved in one of the wildest offensive shootouts in recent history in Boone, North Carolina, where it edged Appalachian State, 63-61. The teams combined for 62 points in a crazy fourth quarter before a record crowd of 40,168 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

The Tar Heels are hoping their defense can turn things around and have a performance like it did last season in a 59-17 win against Georgia State in Chapel Hill.

Here’s what to know about the UNC-Georgia State Matchup and a score prediction.

Changing the script on defense

UNC’s defense has taken what amounts to a public thrashing in the aftermath of last Saturday’s performance against Appalachian State. And deservedly so.

The Tar Heels gave up 40 points, 18 first downs and 338 total yards in the fourth quarter to turn a comfortable lead into a nail-biter finish. Defensive penalties, blown coverages and missed tackles all contributed to the demise. The good news is that UNC managed stops on two critical two-point conversion plays in the final 31 seconds.

The situation prompted head coach Mack Brown to voice his support for veteran defensive coordinator Gene Chizik, who returned to UNC this season to reverse the program’s struggles on that side of the ball.

“I’ve got total confidence in Gene Chizik,” Brown said. “He’s a tremendous coach and coordinator. He’s obviously not pleased, as our defensive coaches aren’t, with what happened in the fourth quarter. And we’ve got to get it fixed.”

An A-Maye-zing start

Yes, it’s only been two games, but UNC’s redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye has certainly made a strong impression in his first two career starts.

Maye heads into the Georgia State game ranked No. 1 nationally in passing yards (646) and touchdown passes (9). He’s completed 53 of 73 passes (72.6%), has a 187.6 passing efficiency rating (21st nationally) and is 18th in passing yardage per game (323.0). Maye is also UNC’s leading rusher with 131 yards on 16 carries.

Those figures are even better than the first two starts by Maye’s predecessor, record-setting Sam Howell. Howell was 31 of 48 for 519 yards and four touchdowns in his first two starts for the Tar Heels, although they did come against what would be considered tougher competition (South Carolina and Miami).

Let’s see if Maye can surpass Howell’s effort against Georgia State on Saturday. Howell was 21 of 29 passing for 352 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for two scores in last year’s 59-17 win against the Panthers.

Injuries could hinder UNC’s offense

Three valuable members of UNC’s offense may be out of action for Saturday’s Matchup against Georgia State.

Junior receiver Josh Downs is considered questionable for a second straight week due to a knee injury suffered in the season opener against Florida A&M. “Our best Offensive player,” according to Brown, Downs is an All-ACC pass catcher who had 1,300 yards receiving a year ago. Redshirt freshman Kobe Paysour stepped up in Downs’ absence against Appalachian State, leading the Tar Heels with eight catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Starting right tackle Spencer Rolland and running back Caleb Hood are also expected to be game-day decisions. Rolland, a grad transfer from Harvard, and Hood both sustained lower body injuries against the Mountaineers. If Rolland can’t go, true freshman Zach Rice would be his likely replacement. Although he didn’t start, Hood was UNC’s top rusher against Appalachian State with 87 yards on six carries, including a key 71-yard run in the fourth quarter.

“Q” the record

One of the best receivers in North Carolina history will be on the opposite sideline Saturday in Atlanta.

Quinshad Davis, who starred for the Tar Heels between 2012 and 2015, is in his first season as Georgia State’s wide receivers coach. Davis worked two seasons as a Graduate Assistant for UNC in 2018-19 before landing his first full-time job at UCF in 2020.

A native of Gaffney, South Carolina, Davis still holds the UNC career record for touchdown catches (25), ranks second in receptions (205) and is third in receiving yards (2,614).

A “special” Hero

One of the unsung heroes of UNC’s win at Appalachian State was sophomore placekicker Noah Burnette. Burnette attempted the first two field goals of his college career on back-to-back series in the third quarter and nailed them both to help establish a 20-point advantage.

Burnette converted the first from 47 yards and the second from 44 yards. His performance was comforting for the Tar Heels, who are missing last year’s placekicker, Grayson Atkins. Atkins was a valuable weapon for UNC a year ago when he converted 19 of 23 field-goal attempts.

Score Prediction

North Carolina 46, Georgia State 24: This won’t be the walkover for UNC like it was last year in Chapel Hill. The Panthers are an experienced bunch and will likely be playing in front of a record home crowd. But the Tar Heels should be better on defense this week, and their offense will be too much for Georgia State to handle.