Scouting college basketball’s best NBA prospects outside the power conferences

Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu, 6-9, RS-SR, C, Memphis – At 6-foot-9 with a reported 7-foot-4 wingspan and 48-inch vertical, his measurables are absolutely off the charts. He came to Memphis from UT-Arlington, where he was a shot-blocking machine, despite being a walk-on initially. At Memphis, Scouts will be watching to see how else he can impact the game. He has obvious value as a lob threat but needs to develop his offense, build up his body, and just have more of an impact beyond blocking shots and hammering dunks.

Tara Armstrong, 6-6, SO, G, Cal Baptist – A legit big point guard who is originally from Tasmania, Armstrong had a Sensational freshman year. He started 25 of 26 games, set a program record with 15 assists in one game, and was named the WAC Freshman of the Year after averaging 10.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists. He returns as a sophomore with an extra 15 pounds of muscle and an improved jumper. He’s one of the best passers in college basketball and if he can consistently make threes, the Skepticism will be based only on how his athleticism and defense translates.

Matt Bradley, 6-4, GR, G, San Diego State – He played three years at Cal, and put up big numbers in the last two, before transferring to San Diego State where he was the Mountain West Newcomer of the Year last season. With Perimeter size, a very strong body, and shot-making ability from behind the three-point line, Bradley is hoping to generate some Desmond Bane type intrigue in his final season in the college ranks.

Tyler Burton, 6-7, SR, W, Richmond – When Burton first arrived at Richmond, his game was based almost entirely on his athleticism. But they rebuilt his shot, made him a consistent threat behind the arc, and simultaneously took his physical tools up to another level. He’s a transition athlete who can now be effective in the half-court as well. He’s also an excellent wing rebounder and potentially even a small-ball four in most line-ups. If he maintains his shooting numbers and a little more pop on the defensive end, he should be an intriguing name next spring.

Jalen Cook, 6-0, JR, G, Tulane – After playing a back-up role at LSU as a freshman, Cook made a statement in the opening months of his first season at Tulane. While he tailed off just a bit down the stretch, his tough shot-making had already generated some buzz in the draft community. His size is always going to be a consideration, but if he can take another step forward this season and be consistent from start to finish, Scouts will take note.

Tucker Devries6-7, SO, W, Drake – He is a former four-star Recruit who chose to play for his father, Darian Devries, at Drake rather than at the high-major level. He was the MVC Freshman of the Year last year after scoring just under 14 points per game and impressing with his skill, feel, basketball IQ, and positional size. While he will be even more of an Offensive Catalyst this year at Drake, his role at the next level is as more of a Blend player, with the biggest question marks laying on the defensive end of the floor.

Graham Ike, 6-9, JR, C/F, Wyoming – When he’s healthy, he’s one of the best mid-major big men in the country. Unfortunately, he’s going to miss the first 6-8 weeks of the season after suffering what is being described as a lower body injury. That’s somewhat concerning given the ACL injury he suffered in high school. The player who averaged just under 20 points and 10 rebounds per game last year though will get his fair share of looks.

Houston Mallette, 6-5, SO, G/W, Pepperdine – The other half of Pepperdine’s dynamic sophomore duo, Mallette led the team in scoring last year as a freshman with just under 14 points per game and continued to ascend as the year went on. He’s a dangerous shot-maker who makes tough ones and makes them with deep range. He’s not an elite athlete and has yet to build up his body, but his positional size and shooting ability are both NBA caliber.

Jamarion Sharp, 7-5, SR, C, Western Kentucky – The tallest player in college basketball for the second consecutive season, Sharp led the Nation in blocks per game last year with 4.6. He runs the floor well for his size and dunks everything he can around the rim, but isn’t otherwise overly assertive offensively. He’s obviously unique and so the calculus is in determining how much he can expand his game, or conversely, if he’s dominant enough at what he does best for a team to tailor their style to him when he’s in the game.

Malachi Smith, 6-4, SR, G, Gonzaga – Now in his fourth year of college basketball, Smith started at Wright State where he came off the bench as a freshman. He transferred to Chattanooga where he put up big numbers for the next two years, and transferred to Gonzaga after exploring the draft. He came off the bench on opening night but still led the team in minutes played. He’s a scoring guard with enough size to play on or off the ball and plenty of Gravity around the arc as a shot-maker. That’s a Prototype that should warrant plenty of looks this season.

Isaiah Stevens6-0, SR, PG, Colorado State—He and David Roddy formed a potent duo last year and Stevens caught the attention of NBA Scouts in the process. With Roddy now with the Grizzlies after being a first-round pick last year, Stevens will hope to follow suit. He lacks ideal size or burst for NBA standards, but has a lot of game with the ball. He shoots, passes, plays pick-and-roll, and even defends pretty well. The question is how much of that translates to the NBA and whether or not it’s enough to compensate for his physical limitations at that level.