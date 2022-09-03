Scouting Christian Gonzalez: What to know about Oregon CB ahead of NFL Draft

Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez is a bit of an unknown early in the 2023 NFL Draft process, but his upside is undeniable. How will his Scouting report evolve between now and April? We’ll track his progress — and any missteps — right here, on his player hub. Consider it a one-stop shop for keeping tabs on Gonzalez during the draft process.

What you need to know

A four-star recruit out of high school, Gonzalez committed to Coach Mel Tucker (now with Michigan State) and Colorado over Alabama, Notre Dame and a host of other offers. After a standout sophomore season with the Buffs, during which he led the team in pass breakups and touchdowns saved, Gonzalez entered the transfer portal and signed with head coach Dan Lanning at Oregon.

Speed ​​and athleticism can be found in his roots. His father, Hector, played college basketball at UTEP and professionally in Colombia; his older sisters, Melissa and Samantha, were two-time All-Americans in track and are members of the Colombia national track and field team. (Melissa is married to David Blough, a former Purdue and Detroit Lions quarterback who is currently on the Vikings’ practice squad). — Dane Brugler

Dane Brugler’s preseason ranking: No. 9 overall

Positional ranking: No. 2

Key upcoming games

Sept. 3 vs. Georgia (in Atlanta)

Sept. 17 vs. BYU

Sept. 24 at Washington State

Preseason Scouting report

Although Gonzalez is not a well-known name now, that will soon change. A member of Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List, Gonzalez has outstanding length to go with his coordinated footwork and roadrunner speed. Regardless of whether he is covering a big tight end or Speedy slot, he consistently keeps receivers within arm’s length and squeezes the route to shrink the passing window. Bottom line: Cornerbacks with length, speed and athleticism are always highly valued in the NFL, and Gonzalez checks all those boxes. — Brugler

