Scotts Valley girls soccer Tops NMC for first win

Ella Ireland, Naiya Samios and Sammy Rebbert scored goals for Scotts Valley High’s girls soccer team in a 3-0 nonleague win over visiting North Monterey High on Wednesday.

Ireland, a freshman outside defender, scored on a pass from sophomore outside wing Skylar Dufour in the ninth minute

Samios, senior center midfielder, scored from the top of the 18-yard line in the 16th minute.

Rebbert, a freshman forward, scored from far right near the outside of the box in the 60th minute.

Junior goalie Paige Bariteau recorded multiple good saves in posting the shutout.

The Falcons (1-1) face Piedmont Hills of San Jose in the Fremont Firebird Classic on Saturday at 11:30 am

Scotts Valley High’s Skylar Dufour boots the ball from near the touchline on Wednesday. (Shmuel Thaler – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Scotts Valley High’s Naiya Samios crosses the ball to a teammate on Wednesday. (Shmuel Thaler – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Scotts Valley High’s Dillon Fiorita muscles her way past an NMC defender on Wednesday in nonleague soccer action. (Shmuel Thaler – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Scotts Valley High’s Gianna Mandujano slides through NMC’s defense on Wednesday. (Shmuel Thaler – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Scotts Valley High’s Samantha Rebbert gets past North Monterey County’s Zoe Delgard to take a shot on goal during the first half on Wednesday. (Shmuel Thaler – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Mercedes Lopez intercepts the ball for Scotts Valley High during the Falcons’ nonleague soccer match against visiting North Monterey County on Wednesday. (Shmuel Thaler – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Scotts Valley High’s Alex Teves wins the race to the ball during the first half against NMC on Wednesday. (Shmuel Thaler – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Samantha Rebbert leads a Scotts Valley High charge during the Falcons’ nonleague match against visiting North Monterey County on Wednesday. (Shmuel Thaler – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Scotts Valley High’s Isabella Moraity dribbles through NMC’s defense in girls soccer action Wednesday. (Shmuel Thaler – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Boys soccer

At Monte Vista Christian 2, Pioneer 2: The Mustangs scored a pair of goals off of corner kicks to earn a nonleague draw Wednesday.

Senior Evan Mariscal scored an Olympic goal, and another MVC corner deflected off a Pioneer defender and went in.

MVC (0-1-1) hosts Anzar on Friday at 7 pm

Boy basketball

San Lorenzo Valley 70, Pacific Collegiate 37: Senior Skylar Thayer had 13 points and two rebounds to lead the Cougars past the Pumas in their nonleague game Wednesday.

Sophomore Noah Steiger had 11 points and four rebounds for SLV, senior Damien Aguilar had 10 points, five assists, and four rebounds, and junior Aiden Nounnan had 10 points and four rebounds.

Junior Malakhi Higbee had nine points and five rebounds for SLV, and sophomore Jacob Sanders had eight points and seven rebounds.

Junior Elias Golino scored 18 points to lead the Pumas (1-2), who play at Eastside Prep on Friday. Philip Gonikberg had eight rebounds for PCS.

SLV (1-0) faces Kirby at Enterprise Gym in Scotts Valley on Tuesday at 4 pm

Girls basketball

PCS 49, at Oakwood 11: Guard Ellen Zhan’s double-double — 10 points and 11 steals — led the Pumas in their nonleague win Tuesday.

Guard Malak Ahwal had 14 points and six rebounds for PCS, Maiya Armstrong added nine points and nine rebounds, and sophomore Addie Payne finished with nine points and six rebounds.

The Pumas (2-0) play Pescadero on Thursday.

