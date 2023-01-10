Scottish Premiership’s 7 most controversial VAR calls so far

When VAR was brought in, it was thought that it would help referees get more decisions correctly and remove any controversy.

However, whilst the introduction of technology has been a progressive step in modernizing our game, it has not been without its critics and has not completely eradicated contentious calls.

Here we take a look at seven of the most controversial VAR decisions in Scottish football so far…

Tony Watt red card v Motherwell



Tony Watt’s challenge was deemed a red but later reduced to a yellow (Image: SNS)

The Dundee United striker was sent off by John Beaton in a Clash with his old side at Tannadice.

Penalized for a challenge on Sean Goss, the alleged offense was not picked up by the Whistler when the ball was in play.

However, VAR advised the man in the middle to take another look and Beaton brandished a red card for the forward.

United felt hard done by the decision, with manager Liam Fox saying that the ref was not given the chance to see enough Angles of the incident.

Upon appeal, Watt’s punishment was reduced to a yellow.

Jota offside goal v Motherwell



The angle used for Jota’s goal called offside (Image: Sky Sports)

Celtic’s win at Fir Park in November saw technology at the center of attention.

The Hoops thought they scored a second when Portuguese Winger Jota dinked the ball over Motherwell keeper Liam Kelly, but the flag was up for offside.

It was a tight call, but television viewers were more Bemused at the replay shown to VAR official David Dickinson.

The angle used was not up with play, forcing the SFA to release a statement.

It read: “Referee Operations can confirm that during a VAR review at Motherwell v Celtic, the footage from the relevant 18-yard line camera did not capture an appropriate view of the incident.”

Ross McCrorie handball v Rangers



Ross McCrorie got away with one in a dramatic encounter (Image: SNS)

In a game marred by handball shouts, this offense, which went unchecked by the officials, was a standout.

With the game level at one apiece, Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie appeared to commit a handball offense inside the penalty area when battling with Ryan Kent for possession after an Alfredo Morelos cross.

Willie Collum’s decision not to point to the spot, as well as VAR’s lack of involvement left Ibrox players, Backroom staff and supporters incensed, especially since just minutes later Leighton Clarkson’s stunning Strike put the Dons in front.

Rangers would still gather all three points in dramatic fashion, winning 3-2 late on.

Alexandro Bernabei handball v Dundee United



Bernabei’s handball proved controversial (Image: SNS)

When Dundee United were awarded a penalty at Celtic Park this season, questions were raised.

Alexandro Bernabei’s hand brushed the ball after Steven Fletcher headed the ball towards him.

After a long pause, the defender was booked and United converted the spot kick to level the match.

Celtic went on to win, but Ange Postecoglou criticized VAR for interrupting the flow of the game.

“I was probably more frustrated than anyone,” he said.

“The decisions they made today could have been done very quickly, but you know, I don’t think we come to the football to sit and wait for somebody a long way away from here to make a decision.”

Connor Barron handball v Livingston



Referee Nick Walsh awarded a penalty after VAR call (Image: SNS)

In another fixture where the use of technology in football and its interpretation of the handball ruling came under scrutiny, this time it was Aberdeen youngster Connor Barron who fell victim to VAR.

During an away trip to Livingston, the midfielder looked to shield his face after the ball flashed towards him when Defending a corner kick

There were few protests from the attacking team, but at the next break in play, Nick Walsh made his way to the monitor and deemed Barron’s actions deliberate.

Sean Kelly converted from the spot and Aberdeen went down to a 2-1 defeat.

Michael Smith handball v Celtic



Walsh and VAR grabbed the headlines again at Tynecastle (Image: SNS)

An early Flashpoint in the introduction of VAR, Celtic again felt aggrieved when Nick Walsh this time decided not to award the visitors a penalty at Tynecastle.

When James Forrest attempted a lobbed pass on the left-hand side of the box, the Hearts defender motioned his hand towards the ball.

Walsh, Assisted by Steven Mclean in the VAR room, felt no further action was required.

IFAB defines a handball offense as when a player “deliberately touches the ball with their hand/arm, for example moving the hand/arm towards the ball.”

By that logic, this one falls into that bracket.

Connor Goldson handball v Celtic



Connor Goldson uses his hands to block a shot (Image: SNS)

Handball shouts have dominated VAR’s introduction to Scottish football and this one has proven the most controversial thus far.

Willie Collum advising John Beaton to play on and not give Celtic a penalty during last week’s Old Firm Derby remains a hot topic.

Rangers defender Connor Goldson put his hands in front of his face to block a shot. However, unlike Connor Barron, he was not punished.

IFAB rules suggest the decision made by the officials was perhaps justified.

They say a referee should allow play to continue when “hand/arm position was the result of the player’s natural reflex movement and did not make the body unnaturally bigger”.