Scottie Scheffler sad about impact of LIV Golf but won’t be joining Saudi-backed Breakaway tour | Golf News

Scottie Scheffler joked he would save LIV Golf's Bubba Watson a 'separate table in the corner' at this year's Masters Champions dinner

Scottie Scheffler admits there is a “strange” feel to life on and around the course as the impact of LIV Golf continues to be felt across the sport early in 2023.

The reigning Masters Champion is preparing to defend his title in the first descent on Augusta National since the official commencement of the Saudi-backed Breakaway tour.

LIV’s emergence has generated a landscape-altering division with regards to PGA Tour involvement, Ryder Cup Futures and questions about morality, with the absence of high-profile players a reflection of the past year.

“I haven’t seen many of the LIV guys,” said Scheffler, speaking at the Tournament of Champions. “I saw Bubba on vacation this year, and I told him that I was just going to have a separate table for him in the corner by himself [laughing] only kidding, obviously.

“In the world of golf, I think it’s definitely a little sad what’s happening. It’s kind of weird this week. I get to my locker, and my locker’s next to Cam Smith’s locker, because he’s a past champ here, and he’s not here . So it’s a little strange, but golf will move on. I think this stuff just takes time. Things will heal and we’ll see what happens.

“All that stuff is not really for me. I can only show up and just try and play good golf, and I’m not going to LIV Anytime soon and so it’s not of a concern for me at the moment.”

Scheffler admits awkwardness is to be expected when players from both sides of the argument come together in April, bit is Hopeful the topic can be pushed to one side in aid of celebrating the Masters.

“Yeah and that makes sense,” they said. “I think there’s so many history with the game and the PGA Tour and Augusta. I think for a few weeks a year we can put all that aside, especially with Augusta National being such a special place and with the history of the game and whatnot .

“I think we can put all our stuff aside and just get together for a fun meal, all in a room together and just kind of celebrate the game of golf and Augusta National and just hang out.”

The world No 2 considers himself more of a “listener” when it comes to meetings over plans for the future of the PGA Tour, but is committed to providing the most entertaining and interesting product possible as he and others seek to Chase down Rory McIlroy at the top of the rankings.

Scottie Scheffler celebrates after putting on the Green Jacket after winning the 86th Masters

“I just want the Tour to be the best thing possible,” he explained. “The best product, best for the fans and the best tournaments. So I believe that the more often we can get the best players together playing against each other and it’s going to be a lot of fun.

“I’m excited to get my next chance going down the stretch with Rory. I’m excited to compete against Sam and Patrick and all the guys that I kind of went down the stretch with last year. Had a few wins and a few seconds and I’m excited to go back and do it again.”

