Scott Wong Signs Extension at Pepperdine

MALIBU, Calif. — Pepperdine head Women’s volleyball Coach Scott Wong has signed a contract extension through the 2027 season, Director of Athletics Steve Potts announced on Monday afternoon.

“I’m so pleased and excited that Scott will continue to lead our Women’s volleyball program for, at least, the next five years,” said Steve Potts. “The quality of this program is improving annually under Scott’s leadership and we have high expectations for the future.”

Wong was named the fifth head coach in the program’s history in December 2014 and the 2023 campaign will mark his ninth with the program.

“Pepperdine University has been such a wonderful place in my early adulthood as I grew in my faith and in my academic pursuits, all while competing for championships,” said Wong. “I have had the Privilege to Coach and mentor our young ladies at Pepperdine in their growth on and off the court and I am honored and humbled that Dr. Steve Potts, President Jim Gash, and Tim Perrin have the confidence in me to lead this next generation of Waves as they pursue excellence.”

Wong holds an impressive 144-87 (.623) winning record as head coach of the Waves after eight seasons. He has led Pepperdine to NCAA Tournament Appearances in four of the last five seasons with second round finishes in 2018 and 2020. He has coached his teams to seven winning seasons and in each of the last five years, has amassed above a .621 winning percentage , including a career-best .810 after going 17-4 in the 2020 season.

At Pepperdine, he has coached 13 players to 24 West Coast Conference postseason honors, with 16 first team selections. They led five to AVCA All-Pacific South Region first team honors on seven occasions. He has coached two players to AVCA All-American acclaim, while also leading five Waves to the highest WCC postseason honors available, coaching Tarah Wylie, Meg Brown , Grace Chillingworth and Emily Hellmuth to WCC Freshman of the Year in 2015, 2020, 2021 and 2022 respectively, and Madison Shields to WCC Libero of the Year in 2020.

This past 2022 campaign, Pepperdine went 19-11 overall and 10-8 among West Coast Conference opponents for a third-place finish, earning the program’s 26th all-time berth in the NCAA Tournament. In 2021, Wong and the Waves went 22-6 overall and 14-4 in the league for a 2n.d place finish.

They led the Waves to one of the best seasons in recent years during the 2020 campaign, which was uncommonly played in Spring 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He coached that team to a #20 AVCA coaches poll final ranking and an NCAA second round appearance after going 17-4 overall and 16-2 in the WCC, finishing second in the league. The Waves also had a strong season during the 2018 campaign, having earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the program’s first Tournament appearance since 2012 and collecting the first postseason win by a Waves’ team since 2011. That year, the Squad finished 22- 9 overall and 14-4 in the conference.

