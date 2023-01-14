Scott Wattigny named Holy Cross football Coach – Crescent City Sports

Holy Cross alumnus Scott Wattigny has been named head football Coach at his alma mater, the school announced on its website Friday.

Wattigny has led programs at Archbishop Hannan and most recently at Catholic High of New Iberia.

“Our search … attracted dozens of highly qualified candidates,” Holy Cross Headmaster William J. Gallagher said in the release. “We are appreciative of these men for their interest in advancing the football program. (Wattigny) brings exemplary faith, character, integrity, and leadership to develop student-athletes as Holy Cross Men, a force for good in this community, dedicated to God and country. Coach Wattigny understands the totality of head coaching with a proven record of success building winning programs. We welcome the entire Wattigny family to Holy Cross.”

“My family and I are excited to come home to Holy Cross,” Wattigny said. “This has been a surreal moment for me, an Absolute dream come true.

“From the time I stepped foot on campus as a student in 1998 and saw great athletes hanging on the wall, including my grandfather, I decided I was going to work hard and learn all I could. I wanted to emulate the greats and strive to give back to the place that has given so much to my family. While I relish in this moment, I take it with extreme responsibility. My entire career has led to this opportunity as I have always worked hard to further expand my understanding of the job and experiences. I am ready to get to work as soon as my feet hit the campus to carry on the HC Legacy and prestige, as well as continue to grow with new ideas.”

Wattigny graduated from Holy Cross in 2005, where he played football, basketball and baseball and was a two-sport captain. Wattigny went on to play football at Northwestern State University.

“I’m happy to welcome Coach Wattigny to Holy Cross,” said Athletic Director Mister Kirkwood. “Coach Wattigny comes to us with vast experience, and his years spent as a Holy Cross multi-sport student-athlete provides an excellent opportunity to mold our young men into refined Gentlemen who live by faith.”