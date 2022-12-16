Scott Van Pelt’s Winners for Bowl Games and NFL Week 15

4-3 last week moves us twenty-one over .500 for the season — 21. Hit me! Fun weeks these next couple — a smorgasbord to choose from. There is no ‘g’ at the end of that word, by the way. I hear people say smorgasborg and I just want to help.

Season: 74-53-3

Duluth Trading Cure Bowl

Well. 25 UTSA (-1, 54.5) vs. No. 24 Troy

3 pm ET on ESPN, Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Van Pelt’s pick: UTSA -1

Let’s start with Troy-UTSA. This is a really good game and a tough one to pick but then I ask myself, who is America’s premier Sun Belt tout and I recall the answer is ME. So, we will say meep meep and shout to the Triangle of Toughness and take UTSA in this very good matchup.

SVP: 4-0 all-time when picking UTSA

LendingTree Bowl

Rice vs. Southern Miss (-6.5, 46.5)

5:45 pm ET on ESPN, Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama

Van Pelt’s pick: Rice +6.5

Once again, I lean into my vast Treasure Trove of Sun Belt data to back Rice in the Owls’ Matchup with Southern Miss.

SVP: 5-2 all-time when picking C-USA teams in a Bowl game

New Mexico Bowl

SMU (-4, 65.5) vs. BYU

2:15 pm ET on ESPN, University Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Van Pelt’s pick: BYU +4

We are going to take the points with BYU against SMU. This one could go really wrong, because SMU could score 50. But…we’ll see, right?

SVP: 3-1 all-time when picking BYU

NFL Week 15

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings (-4, 47.5)

Sunday, 1:05 pm ET, US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Van Pelt’s pick: Colts +4

OK — Let’s get to the NFL portion. I continue to be amazed at how Vegas treats Minnesota — giving only 4 to the four-win Colts. Sure — ok. This is a Bozo the clown game. Just like Carolina last week at Seattle when I asked you… you’re not a bozo… are you? Are you a bozo? Colts plus only 4.

SVP: 3-1 all-time when picking the Colts

Philadelphia Eagles (-9, 48.5) at Chicago Bears

Sunday, 1:05 pm ET, Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Van Pelt’s pick: Bears +9

Chicago is off a bye and Philadelphia is just a runaway train. Bears have lost a bunch but kept them close and we are banking on that again. Gimme — at Soldier Field

SVP: 2-3 all-time when picking the Bears

Dallas Cowboys (-4, 47.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, 1:05 pm ET, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Van Pelt’s pick: Jaguars +4

We will take the candy and the Jags as well against the Cowboys last seen squeaking past the Texans giving like 17. Feels like a close one and we like Jackson De Ville because he loves to party and loves America.



SVP: 5-3 all-time when picking the Jaguars

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers (-3, 46.5)

Sunday, 4:25 pm ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Van Pelt’s pick:

Tennessee is leaking oil — can’t beat anyone. Chargers getting healthy and just beat Miami. Just a 3-point favorite though. I get people don’t see the board the same as I do, you either get it or you don’t — Titans.

SVP: 12-8 all-time when picking against AFC West teams

Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5, 44) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, 4:25 pm ET, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Van Pelt’s pick:

And finally. Tampa Bay is just Wretched on offense. They’ve won some games which required sorcery, magic and witchcraft. Cincy, meanwhile, is one of my favorite teams. Love Burrow, they’re going to be a tough out in the Playoffs and they are laying just 3 1/2. Wow. You know what to do here, yeah? That’s right. Bucs plus 3 1/3. How? Who the hell knows. But somehow.

SVP: 0-5 all-time when picking against the Bengals