Scott Stallings’s Masters Invitation Erroneously Mailed to Another Scott Stallings

Having qualified for his first Masters since 2014, Scott Stallings said he had been “checking the mailbox five times a day” for the famous formal invitation from Augusta National Golf Club.

Stallings couldn’t have imagined it would happen like this.

The 37-year-old PGA Tour Veteran shared Monday on Twitter that his 2023 invitation to the tournament had been erroneously sent to another Scott Stallings, a remarkable faux pas from the home of the Masters.

