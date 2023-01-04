Scott Stallings Invites Namesake To Augusta After Masters Mix-Up

Now that the case of mistaken identity has been resolved, Scott Stallings has invited his namesake to join him for a practice round at Augusta National ahead of this year’s Masters.

The pair caused a stir on social media when Stallings tweeted that he had been “checking the mailbox five times a day” as he waited patiently for his invite to tee it up at the famous venue for the first time since 2014, only to find out it had been sent to a fellow American with the same name.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button